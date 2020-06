Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL Condo! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, tiled backsplash, breakfast bar and a full compliment of appliances. Formal dining room with glass patio doors leads to the private back deck. Hardwood flooring throughout the lower level. Wood burning fireplace in the great room. Vaulted ceilings. All 3 bathrooms feature ceramic tile flooring. Comes with the washer and dryer! Loft area is perfect for your home office. 1 car attached garage.