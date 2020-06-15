All apartments in Avon
Find more places like 8429 Catchfly Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avon, IN
/
8429 Catchfly Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:59 PM

8429 Catchfly Drive

8429 Catchfly Drive · (317) 795-0177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Avon
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8429 Catchfly Drive, Avon, IN 46168

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2074 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8429 Catchfly Drive have any available units?
8429 Catchfly Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8429 Catchfly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8429 Catchfly Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8429 Catchfly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8429 Catchfly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8429 Catchfly Drive offer parking?
No, 8429 Catchfly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8429 Catchfly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8429 Catchfly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8429 Catchfly Drive have a pool?
No, 8429 Catchfly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8429 Catchfly Drive have accessible units?
No, 8429 Catchfly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8429 Catchfly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8429 Catchfly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8429 Catchfly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8429 Catchfly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8429 Catchfly Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway
Avon, IN 46123
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr
Avon, IN 46123
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W
Avon, IN 46123
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr
Avon, IN 46123

Similar Pages

Avon 1 BedroomsAvon 2 Bedrooms
Avon Apartments with ParkingAvon Apartments with Pool
Avon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity