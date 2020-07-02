6865 Maywood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful inviting home that has a great floor plan with a front room, living room with fireplace, kitchen with lots of cabinetry and counter space, great laundry area with cabinets, great loft area upstairs, nice master suite with bump out for extra space, walk in closet, master bathroom, 2 other good sized bedrooms with walk in closets. Nice fully privacy fenced in yard, huge concrete patio.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.