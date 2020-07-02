All apartments in Avon
Find more places like 6865 Maywood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avon, IN
/
6865 Maywood Circle
Last updated April 5 2020 at 4:25 AM

6865 Maywood Circle

6865 Maywood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avon
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6865 Maywood Circle, Avon, IN 46123

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful inviting home that has a great floor plan with a front room, living room with fireplace, kitchen with lots of cabinetry and counter space, great laundry area with cabinets, great loft area upstairs, nice master suite with bump out for extra space, walk in closet, master bathroom, 2 other good sized bedrooms with walk in closets. Nice fully privacy fenced in yard, huge concrete patio.

Visit www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6865 Maywood Circle have any available units?
6865 Maywood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avon, IN.
What amenities does 6865 Maywood Circle have?
Some of 6865 Maywood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6865 Maywood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6865 Maywood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6865 Maywood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6865 Maywood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6865 Maywood Circle offer parking?
No, 6865 Maywood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6865 Maywood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6865 Maywood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6865 Maywood Circle have a pool?
No, 6865 Maywood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6865 Maywood Circle have accessible units?
No, 6865 Maywood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6865 Maywood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6865 Maywood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6865 Maywood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6865 Maywood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway
Avon, IN 46123
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W
Avon, IN 46123
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr
Avon, IN 46123
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr
Avon, IN 46123

Similar Pages

Avon 1 BedroomsAvon 2 Bedrooms
Avon Apartments with ParkingAvon Apartments with Pool
Avon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis