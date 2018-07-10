All apartments in Avon
Find more places like 294 Windward Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avon, IN
/
294 Windward Circle
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:54 PM

294 Windward Circle

294 Winward Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avon
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

294 Winward Cir, Avon, IN 46123

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your dream home awaits in the popular Avon Austin Lakes! This home is situated on a large cul-de-sac lot. Inside you'll find stylish updates, a living room with open ceiling and separate family room that includes a fireplace. Dining spaces include a breakfast area, a nice bar and a formal dining room! The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops and a stainless steel appliance package. There is also a nice deck out back for enjoying the great outdoors! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 294 Windward Circle have any available units?
294 Windward Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avon, IN.
What amenities does 294 Windward Circle have?
Some of 294 Windward Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 294 Windward Circle currently offering any rent specials?
294 Windward Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 294 Windward Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 294 Windward Circle is pet friendly.
Does 294 Windward Circle offer parking?
No, 294 Windward Circle does not offer parking.
Does 294 Windward Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 294 Windward Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 294 Windward Circle have a pool?
No, 294 Windward Circle does not have a pool.
Does 294 Windward Circle have accessible units?
No, 294 Windward Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 294 Windward Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 294 Windward Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 294 Windward Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 294 Windward Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr
Avon, IN 46123
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W
Avon, IN 46123
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr
Avon, IN 46123
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway
Avon, IN 46123

Similar Pages

Avon 1 BedroomsAvon 2 Bedrooms
Avon Apartments with ParkingAvon Apartments with Pool
Avon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis