294 Windward Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Your dream home awaits in the popular Avon Austin Lakes! This home is situated on a large cul-de-sac lot. Inside you'll find stylish updates, a living room with open ceiling and separate family room that includes a fireplace. Dining spaces include a breakfast area, a nice bar and a formal dining room! The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops and a stainless steel appliance package. There is also a nice deck out back for enjoying the great outdoors! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.