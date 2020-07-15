All apartments in Avon
Find more places like 2416 River Birch Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avon, IN
/
2416 River Birch Dr.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:22 AM

2416 River Birch Dr.

2416 River Birch Drive · (317) 413-1022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Avon
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2416 River Birch Drive, Avon, IN 46123

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3.5 baths, $4950 · Avail. now

$4,950

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool table
hot tub
internet access
Luxurious & Private, close to everything - Property Id: 212774

HUGE investment opportunity! Our home's average nightly rate on Airbnb and VRBO is $2000. Lease to own, lease with purchase option, or Land contract available. Home comes fully furnished for additional $275/mo. Don't hesitate to ask questions. Thanks!

6 months = $6950/mo
9 months = $6450/mo
12 months = $5950/mo
18 months = $5450/mo
24 months = $4950/mo

Enjoy breath-taking views of dense woods, horses grazing, white lick creek, our covered bridge; you can see it all from the wrap around 2000 sq ft deck and gazebo, built-in 8-person massaging Hottub, or through the floor-to-ceiling windows in the billiard room. This is truly a dream property ready to inspire!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212774
Property Id 212774

(RLNE5913534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 River Birch Dr. have any available units?
2416 River Birch Dr. has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2416 River Birch Dr. have?
Some of 2416 River Birch Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 River Birch Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2416 River Birch Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 River Birch Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2416 River Birch Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2416 River Birch Dr. offer parking?
No, 2416 River Birch Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2416 River Birch Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2416 River Birch Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 River Birch Dr. have a pool?
No, 2416 River Birch Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2416 River Birch Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2416 River Birch Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 River Birch Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2416 River Birch Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2416 River Birch Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2416 River Birch Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2416 River Birch Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway
Avon, IN 46123
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W
Avon, IN 46123
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr
Avon, IN 46123
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr
Avon, IN 46123

Similar Pages

Avon 1 BedroomsAvon 2 Bedrooms
Avon Apartments with GymAvon Apartments with Pool
Avon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity