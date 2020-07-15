2416 River Birch Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool table hot tub internet access

HUGE investment opportunity! Our home's average nightly rate on Airbnb and VRBO is $2000. Lease to own, lease with purchase option, or Land contract available. Home comes fully furnished for additional $275/mo. Don't hesitate to ask questions. Thanks!



6 months = $6950/mo

9 months = $6450/mo

12 months = $5950/mo

18 months = $5450/mo

24 months = $4950/mo



Enjoy breath-taking views of dense woods, horses grazing, white lick creek, our covered bridge; you can see it all from the wrap around 2000 sq ft deck and gazebo, built-in 8-person massaging Hottub, or through the floor-to-ceiling windows in the billiard room. This is truly a dream property ready to inspire!

