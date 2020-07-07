1819 Oconner Court

Amenities

Now Available! Beautiful 3 BR Ranch in Great Avon Community! - This beautiful Ranch home is nestled onto a spacious cul-de-sac in popular Winton Meadows. Featuring 3 large Bedrooms and 2 full baths in a 1900 sq/ft Open Floor Plan. The eat-in Kitchen comes complete with all appliances, tall white cabinets, large pantry and French doors leading to lots of outdoor space including a patio and large fenced in yard. A spacious 20x19 Great Rm features a cathedral ceiling, separate Dining Space, plant shelves, built in surround system and a gas log fireplace for those cold winter nights (brrr!). The 16x13 Master Suite features a vaulted ceiling, large Master Bath with step in shower, garden tub double sinks and two closets including a large walk-in. This home has been freshly painted and professionally cleaned. All this plus an over sized 2 car garage, professional management and popular Avon Schools. This Move-In ready home is truly a hard find and a Must See!



No Cats Allowed



