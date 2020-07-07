All apartments in Avon
1819 Oconner Court
1819 Oconner Court

1819 O'connor Court · No Longer Available
Location

1819 O'connor Court, Avon, IN 46123

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now Available! Beautiful 3 BR Ranch in Great Avon Community! - This beautiful Ranch home is nestled onto a spacious cul-de-sac in popular Winton Meadows. Featuring 3 large Bedrooms and 2 full baths in a 1900 sq/ft Open Floor Plan. The eat-in Kitchen comes complete with all appliances, tall white cabinets, large pantry and French doors leading to lots of outdoor space including a patio and large fenced in yard. A spacious 20x19 Great Rm features a cathedral ceiling, separate Dining Space, plant shelves, built in surround system and a gas log fireplace for those cold winter nights (brrr!). The 16x13 Master Suite features a vaulted ceiling, large Master Bath with step in shower, garden tub double sinks and two closets including a large walk-in. This home has been freshly painted and professionally cleaned. All this plus an over sized 2 car garage, professional management and popular Avon Schools. This Move-In ready home is truly a hard find and a Must See!

**The above information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed**

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Oconner Court have any available units?
1819 Oconner Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avon, IN.
What amenities does 1819 Oconner Court have?
Some of 1819 Oconner Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 Oconner Court currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Oconner Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Oconner Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1819 Oconner Court is pet friendly.
Does 1819 Oconner Court offer parking?
Yes, 1819 Oconner Court offers parking.
Does 1819 Oconner Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 Oconner Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Oconner Court have a pool?
No, 1819 Oconner Court does not have a pool.
Does 1819 Oconner Court have accessible units?
No, 1819 Oconner Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Oconner Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 Oconner Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1819 Oconner Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1819 Oconner Court does not have units with air conditioning.

