Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:41 AM

12 Lorraine Avenue

12 Lorraine Avenue · (708) 426-1607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 Lorraine Avenue, Woodridge, IL 60517

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
Three Bedroom/Two Bathroom Ranch House with a Great Location: Close to I-355, Shopping, Community Pool, Tennis Courts & Clubhouse. Large Deck and Beautiful Yard. Convenient to the Lake, Library & Bike Path
Available 1/15/2019

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Lorraine Avenue have any available units?
12 Lorraine Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Lorraine Avenue have?
Some of 12 Lorraine Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Lorraine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12 Lorraine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Lorraine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Lorraine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12 Lorraine Avenue offer parking?
No, 12 Lorraine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12 Lorraine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Lorraine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Lorraine Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12 Lorraine Avenue has a pool.
Does 12 Lorraine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12 Lorraine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Lorraine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Lorraine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Lorraine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Lorraine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
