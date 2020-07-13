Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center conference room hot tub

AMLI at Seven Bridges is situated on the scenic Seven Bridges Golf Club in Woodridge, IL and offers a convenient lifestyle with vast recreational opportunities. Our luxury Woodridge apartments are located in the planned community of Seven Bridges in the western suburbs of Chicago, providing outstanding shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities just steps away at the Main Street at Seven Bridges. Naperville shops and restaurants are also near our 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments, as is the I-88 employment corridor. The Lisle Metra train station is also minutes away, making a trip to the city easy.AMLI's Seven Bridges rental apartments boast a resort-style pool and sundeck, fitness studio and weight room, business and conference center, clubroom with large screen TV, walking paths, and magnificent views of the Seven Bridges Championship Golf Course. Our luxury Woodridge apartments also offer limited access, elevators, enclosed reserved garage parking, and a bike room. AMLI's 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments feature gourmet kitchens with white or black Whirlpool appliances, full-size washers and dryers, large walk-in closets, oversized garden tubs, and expansive balconies. Select Seven Bridges rental apartments feature hardwood or ceramic tile entries and kitchens, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated lighting packages, walk-in showers, built-in desks and sun rooms.