Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:44 PM

AMLI at Seven Bridges

6466 Double Eagle Dr · (630) 206-3183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL 60517

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0620 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,334

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 0615 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,334

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 0715 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,414

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0524 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 921 sqft

Unit 0704 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,561

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 921 sqft

Unit 0724 · Avail. now

$1,561

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 921 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI at Seven Bridges.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
conference room
hot tub
AMLI at Seven Bridges is situated on the scenic Seven Bridges Golf Club in Woodridge, IL and offers a convenient lifestyle with vast recreational opportunities. Our luxury Woodridge apartments are located in the planned community of Seven Bridges in the western suburbs of Chicago, providing outstanding shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities just steps away at the Main Street at Seven Bridges. Naperville shops and restaurants are also near our 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments, as is the I-88 employment corridor. The Lisle Metra train station is also minutes away, making a trip to the city easy.AMLI's Seven Bridges rental apartments boast a resort-style pool and sundeck, fitness studio and weight room, business and conference center, clubroom with large screen TV, walking paths, and magnificent views of the Seven Bridges Championship Golf Course. Our luxury Woodridge apartments also offer limited access, elevators, enclosed reserved garage parking, and a bike room. AMLI's 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments feature gourmet kitchens with white or black Whirlpool appliances, full-size washers and dryers, large walk-in closets, oversized garden tubs, and expansive balconies. Select Seven Bridges rental apartments feature hardwood or ceramic tile entries and kitchens, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated lighting packages, walk-in showers, built-in desks and sun rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Two-pet max (dogs or cats) with a combined weight limit of 80 lbs. Some breed restrictions apply. One-time non-refundable pet fee of $400 per pet. Monthly fee of $20 per pet. Please contact office for details.
Parking Details: Underground parking: $60/month (single), $80/month (double).
Storage Details: Storage units: $10/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI at Seven Bridges have any available units?
AMLI at Seven Bridges has 29 units available starting at $1,334 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does AMLI at Seven Bridges have?
Some of AMLI at Seven Bridges's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI at Seven Bridges currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI at Seven Bridges is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is AMLI at Seven Bridges pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI at Seven Bridges is pet friendly.
Does AMLI at Seven Bridges offer parking?
Yes, AMLI at Seven Bridges offers parking.
Does AMLI at Seven Bridges have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI at Seven Bridges offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI at Seven Bridges have a pool?
Yes, AMLI at Seven Bridges has a pool.
Does AMLI at Seven Bridges have accessible units?
No, AMLI at Seven Bridges does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI at Seven Bridges have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI at Seven Bridges has units with dishwashers.
Does AMLI at Seven Bridges have units with air conditioning?
Yes, AMLI at Seven Bridges has units with air conditioning.
