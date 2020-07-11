175 Apartments for rent in Woodridge, IL with washer-dryer

/
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
30 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
12 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Windsor Lakes
7499 S. Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL
Studio
$838
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
895 sqft
Windsor Lakes provides an exceptional location, unlimited recreational opportunities, and newly renovated apartment homes.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2432 Salem Court
2432 Salem Court, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1137 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Woodridge. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, and washer dryer. Minutes from 1355; I55 and I88. Great neighborhood.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2447 Brunswick Circle
2447 Brunswick Circle, Woodridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
This is a great 3brm find IN DOWNERS GROVE NORTH HS! New Windows, New Carpet, Freshly Painted,Newer kit tile, newer sliding doors to patio. This home is perfectly maintained.Screen door to garage for corner unit cross breezes.
Results within 1 mile of Woodridge
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
55 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
10 Units Available
Montclare
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5800 Oakwood Drive
5800 Oakwood Drive, DuPage County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1115 sqft
Unique open concept floor plan. Granite kitchen island and counters and Stainless/Black appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
6020 Oakwood Drive
6020 Oakwood Drive, DuPage County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
620 sqft
Wow! Fabulous, Modern, newly Rehabbed 1 bedroom condo. Bright, sun filled rooms wtih living room and bedroom floor to ceiling patio doors leading to massive balcony. Gorgeous tree and wooded views.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1009 Claremont Drive
1009 Claremont Drive, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Excellent townhome rental in Downers Grove! 3 bed, 2.1 bath has a lot to offer. Living room with hardwood floors, large bay window and vaulted ceilings. Light and bright kitchen has updated appliances, ample table space and huge walk-in pantry.
1 of 34
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1635 61st Street
1635 61st Street, DuPage County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3072 sqft
Move Right In to this Turn Key Custom Built 3200SqFt Home with a Contemporary Design and Open Floor Plan.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5700 HILLCREST Lane
5700 Hillcrest Lane, DuPage County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
July 31 occupancy! LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION-JUST 30 STEPS TO THE POOL, SKI LODGE, VOLLEYBALL NETS ETC! CONVENIENT 1ST FLR UNIT W/LAUNDRY INSIDE*ALL NEW CARPET & PAINT*GRANITE KITCHEN*SEPERATE MASTER BDRM WITH EXIT TO THE HUGE PRIVATE BALCONY
Results within 5 miles of Woodridge
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
40 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,539
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
37 Units Available
The Iroquois Club Apartments
1101 Iroquois Ave, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled among 16 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, Iroquois Club Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Naperville, a western suburb of the Windy City - Chicago, IL.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,510
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1354 sqft
Luxury living awaits at ReNew Downers Grove. From expertly designed studios to spacious 2-bedroom townhomes, ReNew Downers Grove has what youve been looking for! Our prime location offers access to all that Downers Grove has to offer.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
27 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,523
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
30 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,433
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
31 Units Available
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,356
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1104 sqft
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
50 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
40 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1068 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
25 Units Available
Green Trails
2800 Windsor Dr, Lisle, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1013 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a swimming pool, concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. The property is right across from the shopping and dining of Green Trails Shopping Center. The furnished, recently renovated units feature fireplaces.
