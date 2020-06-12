/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:12 PM
148 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodridge, IL
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1300 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1400 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
Results within 1 mile of Woodridge
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Montclare
13 Units Available
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,366
1355 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
5932 Greenview Road
5932 Greenview Road, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1325 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome in Four Lakes with private location. Nice open floor plan with fireplace. Utility room with washer & dryer. Nicely updated 2015 and ready to move in.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
681 Kensington Way
681 Kensington Way, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1618 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM 1.1 BATH WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOWER LEVEL HAS SLIDING DOOR LEADING OUT TO LARGE FENCED IN YARD. CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT AND I355. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1009 Claremont Drive
1009 Claremont Drive, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Excellent townhome rental in Downers Grove! 3 bed, 2.1 bath has a lot to offer. Living room with hardwood floors, large bay window and vaulted ceilings. Light and bright kitchen has updated appliances, ample table space and huge walk-in pantry.
1 of 3
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
1813 Newport Road
1813 Newport Road, Downers Grove, IL
BEAUTIFUL & MOVE IN READY, this home features a spacious open floor plan, LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN w/ PENINSULA ISLAND, formal living & dinning rooms, separate family room w/ sliding patio door leading to extended deck PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING!!! All
1 of 34
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1635 61st Street
1635 61st Street, DuPage County, IL
Move Right In to this Turn Key Custom Built 3200SqFt Home with a Contemporary Design and Open Floor Plan.
Results within 5 miles of Woodridge
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:00pm
21 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
67 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1206 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Beau Bien
27 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1107 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
32 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
224 Tanoak Lane
224 Tanoak Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2048 sqft
Beautiful home all brick! Hardwood floors in all bedrooms, stairs, living room and dining room. Kitchen with vaulted ceiling and skylight overlooks. Spacious family room with views of private yard and patio. 3 cars garage.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
841 South JULIAN Street
841 South Julian Street, DuPage County, IL
Recent Rehab...4 Bedroom 2 full bath home on 3/4 acre lot! Updated Kitchen with granite counters and eating-in area. Stainless appliances. Home features hardwood flooring in most rooms.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
430 S Linden Ave
430 South Linden Avenue, Westmont, IL
This magnificent single family house is located in the best Hinsdale Central high school district. Upstairs master bed room is hugh. 2 big walk in closet. Bed room has carpet, fan and recess lights.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ashford of Westmont
1 Unit Available
1116 Ashford Ln
1116 Ashford Lane, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful and completely upgraded single family house is located Ashford community in the best Hinsdale Central Hugh school district. 2 car attached garage. First floor has hardwood throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5516 Alabama Ave 2
5516 Alabama Avenue, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Recently updated, modern farmhouse-style apartment - Property Id: 283704 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283704 Property Id 283704 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5838119)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
654 Melody
654 Melody Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1692 sqft
Three bedroom single family home close to downtown Naperville! - Three bedroom single family home close to downtown Naperville! Located in a quiet neighborhood, this bi-level has hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Knoch Knolls
1 Unit Available
2726 Alyssa Dr
2726 Alyssa Drive, Naperville, IL
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution. Lease To Own our lovely home in Knoch Knolls.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1807 Rampart Court
1807 Rampart Court, Naperville, IL
Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom with Attached Garage! - Highly desired subdivision La Toscana. Easy access. On quiet cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Kitchen & family room are combined. Hardwood floors on entire 1st floor.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1023 Bothwell Court
1023 Bothwell Court, Bolingbrook, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Old Farm
1 Unit Available
205 Thornhill Court
205 Thornhill Court, Naperville, IL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 205 Thornhill Court in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
