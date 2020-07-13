Apartment List
/
IL
/
woodridge
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM

104 Apartments for rent in Woodridge, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
28 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,334
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
13 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Windsor Lakes
7499 S. Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL
Studio
$838
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
895 sqft
Windsor Lakes provides an exceptional location, unlimited recreational opportunities, and newly renovated apartment homes.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2432 Salem Court
2432 Salem Court, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1137 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Woodridge. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, and washer dryer. Minutes from 1355; I55 and I88. Great neighborhood.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2447 Brunswick Circle
2447 Brunswick Circle, Woodridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
This is a great 3brm find IN DOWNERS GROVE NORTH HS! New Windows, New Carpet, Freshly Painted,Newer kit tile, newer sliding doors to patio. This home is perfectly maintained.Screen door to garage for corner unit cross breezes.
Results within 1 mile of Woodridge
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
$
56 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
9 Units Available
Montclare
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,832
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$952
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
681 Kensington Way
681 Kensington Way, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1618 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM 1.1 BATH WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOWER LEVEL HAS SLIDING DOOR LEADING OUT TO LARGE FENCED IN YARD. CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT AND I355. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2017 Maple Avenue
2017 Maple Avenue, DuPage County, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Updated home on a tree-lined lot with tons of space and sunshine! On the main level: 2 bedrooms + Master w/ensuite bathroom, living & family rooms, dining room, and kitchen; 2nd level has 2 additional bedrooms and half-bath; full unfinished basement

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
6020 Oakwood Drive
6020 Oakwood Drive, DuPage County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
620 sqft
Wow! Fabulous, Modern, newly Rehabbed 1 bedroom condo. Bright, sun filled rooms wtih living room and bedroom floor to ceiling patio doors leading to massive balcony. Gorgeous tree and wooded views.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1009 Claremont Drive
1009 Claremont Drive, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Excellent townhome rental in Downers Grove! 3 bed, 2.1 bath has a lot to offer. Living room with hardwood floors, large bay window and vaulted ceilings. Light and bright kitchen has updated appliances, ample table space and huge walk-in pantry.

1 of 3

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
1813 Newport Road
1813 Newport Road, Downers Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1972 sqft
BEAUTIFUL & MOVE IN READY, this home features a spacious open floor plan, LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN w/ PENINSULA ISLAND, formal living & dinning rooms, separate family room w/ sliding patio door leading to extended deck PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING!!! All

1 of 34

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1635 61st Street
1635 61st Street, DuPage County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3072 sqft
Move Right In to this Turn Key Custom Built 3200SqFt Home with a Contemporary Design and Open Floor Plan.
Results within 5 miles of Woodridge
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,613
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
$
12 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,510
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1354 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
21 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,315
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
65 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,003
1206 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
46 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
36 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
31 Units Available
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,356
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1104 sqft
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
45 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
City Guide for Woodridge, IL

Unlike Chicago, Woodridge doesn't see much pizzazz or jazzy praise. No, life around here is less about flashy lights and more about the outdoors, and occasionally the golf course. Yes, life is good in Woodridge, so stick around and we'll tell you all you need to know to be a savvy Woodridge renter.

Having trouble with Craigslist Woodridge? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Everything is beautiful around here in a city surrounded by protected forests, rivers, lakes, and golf courses. You can find apartments for rent within walking distance to local eats, drinks, shopping, arts, as well as riverside hiking and biking. So, what's the price tag on this brand of luxury? Well, it's enough to make you consider finding a roommate. Although there are a few cheap apartments in town, most apartments for rent are going to cost upwards of $800.

For those budget-minded renters who refuse to live with roommates, there are a couple of complexes with tiny, cheap studio apartments and one bedroom apartments in the $600 - $800 range. In places like these, you will be sacrificing some square footage, however, amenities are one thing you will not be missing out on. Even the cheapest places in town have long lists of amenities, such as swimming pools, fitness centers, game rooms, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, plus much more. And, you should see the not-so-cheap apartments. With 2-story townhomes for rent, spacious lofts, and ritzy condos featuring even longer lists of amenities, you are sure to find more than what you are looking for. In the $1,000 - $2,000 range, your apartment will likely come with some ridiculously luxurious perks, such as a rooftop terrace, putting green, resort style swimming pool and hot tub, movie theater, gym, and even a penthouse lounge. Or, if you can muster up more than $2,000 a month, there lots of great rental homes around town. Houses for rent in Woodridge are pretty costly, but that's just because they are HUGE. With most rental homes featuring 4+ bedrooms, extra family rooms, and a basement, anyone could easily afford this lifestyle with a roommate or two... or three... or six.

Woodridge is a pet-lovers dream town. There are plenty of rental properties that are both cat friendly and dog friendly, plus some that are so pet-friendly that they allow multiple pets. Of course, there's a price to pay for everything, and the price you can expect to pay for bringing your furry friends along can be pretty hefty. Typical pet fees will cost more than $300, as well as a $30 pet rent at most places.

So, that's the Woodridge life for you. Good luck and happy hunting!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Woodridge, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Woodridge 1 BedroomsWoodridge 2 BedroomsWoodridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodridge 3 BedroomsWoodridge Apartments under $1,100Woodridge Apartments under $1,200
Woodridge Apartments with BalconyWoodridge Apartments with GarageWoodridge Apartments with GymWoodridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodridge Apartments with ParkingWoodridge Apartments with Pool
Woodridge Apartments with Washer-DryerWoodridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsWoodridge Furnished ApartmentsWoodridge Pet Friendly PlacesWoodridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, IL
Elk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILOswego, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILPlainfield, ILHanover Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College