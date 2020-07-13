104 Apartments for rent in Woodridge, IL with parking
1 of 35
1 of 17
1 of 3
1 of 5
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 34
1 of 26
1 of 12
1 of 26
1 of 16
1 of 33
1 of 3
1 of 34
1 of 42
1 of 23
1 of 62
1 of 33
1 of 33
1 of 35
1 of 31
1 of 19
1 of 28
1 of 39
Unlike Chicago, Woodridge doesn't see much pizzazz or jazzy praise. No, life around here is less about flashy lights and more about the outdoors, and occasionally the golf course. Yes, life is good in Woodridge, so stick around and we'll tell you all you need to know to be a savvy Woodridge renter.
Having trouble with Craigslist Woodridge? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Everything is beautiful around here in a city surrounded by protected forests, rivers, lakes, and golf courses. You can find apartments for rent within walking distance to local eats, drinks, shopping, arts, as well as riverside hiking and biking. So, what's the price tag on this brand of luxury? Well, it's enough to make you consider finding a roommate. Although there are a few cheap apartments in town, most apartments for rent are going to cost upwards of $800.
For those budget-minded renters who refuse to live with roommates, there are a couple of complexes with tiny, cheap studio apartments and one bedroom apartments in the $600 - $800 range. In places like these, you will be sacrificing some square footage, however, amenities are one thing you will not be missing out on. Even the cheapest places in town have long lists of amenities, such as swimming pools, fitness centers, game rooms, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, plus much more. And, you should see the not-so-cheap apartments. With 2-story townhomes for rent, spacious lofts, and ritzy condos featuring even longer lists of amenities, you are sure to find more than what you are looking for. In the $1,000 - $2,000 range, your apartment will likely come with some ridiculously luxurious perks, such as a rooftop terrace, putting green, resort style swimming pool and hot tub, movie theater, gym, and even a penthouse lounge. Or, if you can muster up more than $2,000 a month, there lots of great rental homes around town. Houses for rent in Woodridge are pretty costly, but that's just because they are HUGE. With most rental homes featuring 4+ bedrooms, extra family rooms, and a basement, anyone could easily afford this lifestyle with a roommate or two... or three... or six.
Woodridge is a pet-lovers dream town. There are plenty of rental properties that are both cat friendly and dog friendly, plus some that are so pet-friendly that they allow multiple pets. Of course, there's a price to pay for everything, and the price you can expect to pay for bringing your furry friends along can be pretty hefty. Typical pet fees will cost more than $300, as well as a $30 pet rent at most places.
So, that's the Woodridge life for you. Good luck and happy hunting!
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.