1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
75 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodridge, IL
Last updated June 14 at 07:05pm
31 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
784 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
8 Units Available
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
900 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
8 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
900 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Windsor Lakes
7499 S. Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$943
695 sqft
Windsor Lakes provides an exceptional location, unlimited recreational opportunities, and newly renovated apartment homes.
Results within 1 mile of Woodridge
Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
56 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
835 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Montclare
14 Units Available
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,444
765 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
725 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
5854 Forest View Road
5854 Forest View Road, DuPage County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
640 sqft
Updated unit with tons of counter space, 42" cabinets, over the stove microwave, built in dishwasher; wall of windows; wood burning fireplace; in unit washer/dryer. Spacious bedroom.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
5600 Hillcrest Lane
5600 Hillcrest Lane, DuPage County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
760 sqft
Great Four Lakes Location!! Close to I355, I88, & downtown Naperville. Walk to pool, convenient store, restaurant/bar, volleyball courts, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
6010 Oakwood Drive
6010 Oakwood Drive, DuPage County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,193
615 sqft
RENT A RESORT, CONDO INCLUDED! This newly remodeled 1 Bed-1 Bath penthouse unit w/ assigned parking is located in the PREMIERE area of Four Lakes - Condo Homes B.
Results within 5 miles of Woodridge
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Beau Bien
28 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
723 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
37 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
646 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
19 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
749 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
46 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
66 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
692 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
57 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,401
824 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
802 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 14 at 07:05pm
22 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
743 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
30 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
810 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
777 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,657
947 sqft
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
33 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,331
747 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
38 Units Available
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,442
774 sqft
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,128
872 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
