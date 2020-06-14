93 Apartments for rent in Woodridge, IL with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Woodridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
$
32 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
8 Units Available
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1300 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Woodridge

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1009 Claremont Drive
1009 Claremont Drive, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Excellent townhome rental in Downers Grove! 3 bed, 2.1 bath has a lot to offer. Living room with hardwood floors, large bay window and vaulted ceilings. Light and bright kitchen has updated appliances, ample table space and huge walk-in pantry.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
6016 East Lake Drive
6016 East Lake Drive, Lisle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
980 sqft
Available Immediately! Impressive 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit available for rent in highly desired Four Lakes. Resort style living at its finest in the suburbs of Chicago.

1 of 34

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1635 61st Street
1635 61st Street, DuPage County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3072 sqft
Move Right In to this Turn Key Custom Built 3200SqFt Home with a Contemporary Design and Open Floor Plan.
Results within 5 miles of Woodridge
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Beau Bien
27 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1107 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
19 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,380
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
12 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,128
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
57 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,401
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
30 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,570
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
22 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,657
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
106 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
33 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,331
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
38 Units Available
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,442
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1104 sqft
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
31 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,476
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
14 Units Available
Maple and Main
1010 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,633
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Units feature private balconies, kitchen pantries, and dishwasher. Community has yoga lawn, private storage, pet spa, and fitness club.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
Downtown Naperville
10 Units Available
OneNineteen
119 S. Main St, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1032 sqft
In the heart of downtown Naperville, One Nineteen on Main has unparalleled proximity to the best shopping and dining in the Western Suburbs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
430 S Linden Ave
430 South Linden Avenue, Westmont, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
This magnificent single family house is located in the best Hinsdale Central high school district. Upstairs master bed room is hugh. 2 big walk in closet. Bed room has carpet, fan and recess lights.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
654 Melody
654 Melody Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1692 sqft
Three bedroom single family home close to downtown Naperville! - Three bedroom single family home close to downtown Naperville! Located in a quiet neighborhood, this bi-level has hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1807 Rampart Court
1807 Rampart Court, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1904 sqft
Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom with Attached Garage! - Highly desired subdivision La Toscana. Easy access. On quiet cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Kitchen & family room are combined. Hardwood floors on entire 1st floor.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5740 Concord Ln
5740 Concord Lane, Clarendon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
950 sqft
Spacious 1-Bedroom Condo Hardwood Floors New Appliances In Unit Washer/Dryer Walking Distance from Grocery, Parks, Schools, Shopping Bus Stop on Corner 1-Mile from Clarendon Hills Train Depot Private Parking Space 1st Floor Utilities Included

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
4509 Pershing Avenue
4509 Pershing Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1011 sqft
LOCATED IN THE VERY POPULAR NORTHSIDE OF DOWNERS GROVE! CURRENT PICTURES DO NOT SHOW UPDATES IN PROCESS INCLUDING: ALL NEW APPLIANCES, FRESH PAINT, COMPLETE BASEMENT REHAB OF BATHROOM AND SHOWER, WALK-IN-CLOSET, BEDROOM & COMMON SPACE! BASEMENT

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
224 Tanoak Lane
224 Tanoak Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2048 sqft
Beautiful home all brick! Hardwood floors in all bedrooms, stairs, living room and dining room. Kitchen with vaulted ceiling and skylight overlooks. Spacious family room with views of private yard and patio. 3 cars garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
5204 Fairview Avenue
5204 Fairview Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
972 sqft
Fabulous Location! 2 block Walk to Fairview Train Station! Two bedrooms and 1 full bath. All hardwood floors. Beautiful woodwork. Front enclosed porch. Full unfinished basement. In-unit full-size washer and dryer. 2 car detached garage.
City Guide for Woodridge, IL

Unlike Chicago, Woodridge doesn't see much pizzazz or jazzy praise. No, life around here is less about flashy lights and more about the outdoors, and occasionally the golf course. Yes, life is good in Woodridge, so stick around and we'll tell you all you need to know to be a savvy Woodridge renter.

Having trouble with Craigslist Woodridge? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Everything is beautiful around here in a city surrounded by protected forests, rivers, lakes, and golf courses. You can find apartments for rent within walking distance to local eats, drinks, shopping, arts, as well as riverside hiking and biking. So, what's the price tag on this brand of luxury? Well, it's enough to make you consider finding a roommate. Although there are a few cheap apartments in town, most apartments for rent are going to cost upwards of $800.

For those budget-minded renters who refuse to live with roommates, there are a couple of complexes with tiny, cheap studio apartments and one bedroom apartments in the $600 - $800 range. In places like these, you will be sacrificing some square footage, however, amenities are one thing you will not be missing out on. Even the cheapest places in town have long lists of amenities, such as swimming pools, fitness centers, game rooms, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, plus much more. And, you should see the not-so-cheap apartments. With 2-story townhomes for rent, spacious lofts, and ritzy condos featuring even longer lists of amenities, you are sure to find more than what you are looking for. In the $1,000 - $2,000 range, your apartment will likely come with some ridiculously luxurious perks, such as a rooftop terrace, putting green, resort style swimming pool and hot tub, movie theater, gym, and even a penthouse lounge. Or, if you can muster up more than $2,000 a month, there lots of great rental homes around town. Houses for rent in Woodridge are pretty costly, but that's just because they are HUGE. With most rental homes featuring 4+ bedrooms, extra family rooms, and a basement, anyone could easily afford this lifestyle with a roommate or two... or three... or six.

Woodridge is a pet-lovers dream town. There are plenty of rental properties that are both cat friendly and dog friendly, plus some that are so pet-friendly that they allow multiple pets. Of course, there's a price to pay for everything, and the price you can expect to pay for bringing your furry friends along can be pretty hefty. Typical pet fees will cost more than $300, as well as a $30 pet rent at most places.

So, that's the Woodridge life for you. Good luck and happy hunting!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Woodridge, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Woodridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

