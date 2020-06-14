93 Apartments for rent in Woodridge, IL with hardwood floors

Unlike Chicago, Woodridge doesn't see much pizzazz or jazzy praise. No, life around here is less about flashy lights and more about the outdoors, and occasionally the golf course. Yes, life is good in Woodridge, so stick around and we'll tell you all you need to know to be a savvy Woodridge renter.

Having trouble with Craigslist Woodridge? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Everything is beautiful around here in a city surrounded by protected forests, rivers, lakes, and golf courses. You can find apartments for rent within walking distance to local eats, drinks, shopping, arts, as well as riverside hiking and biking. So, what's the price tag on this brand of luxury? Well, it's enough to make you consider finding a roommate. Although there are a few cheap apartments in town, most apartments for rent are going to cost upwards of $800.

For those budget-minded renters who refuse to live with roommates, there are a couple of complexes with tiny, cheap studio apartments and one bedroom apartments in the $600 - $800 range. In places like these, you will be sacrificing some square footage, however, amenities are one thing you will not be missing out on. Even the cheapest places in town have long lists of amenities, such as swimming pools, fitness centers, game rooms, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, plus much more. And, you should see the not-so-cheap apartments. With 2-story townhomes for rent, spacious lofts, and ritzy condos featuring even longer lists of amenities, you are sure to find more than what you are looking for. In the $1,000 - $2,000 range, your apartment will likely come with some ridiculously luxurious perks, such as a rooftop terrace, putting green, resort style swimming pool and hot tub, movie theater, gym, and even a penthouse lounge. Or, if you can muster up more than $2,000 a month, there lots of great rental homes around town. Houses for rent in Woodridge are pretty costly, but that's just because they are HUGE. With most rental homes featuring 4+ bedrooms, extra family rooms, and a basement, anyone could easily afford this lifestyle with a roommate or two... or three... or six.

Woodridge is a pet-lovers dream town. There are plenty of rental properties that are both cat friendly and dog friendly, plus some that are so pet-friendly that they allow multiple pets. Of course, there's a price to pay for everything, and the price you can expect to pay for bringing your furry friends along can be pretty hefty. Typical pet fees will cost more than $300, as well as a $30 pet rent at most places.

So, that's the Woodridge life for you. Good luck and happy hunting!

-By Katy Comal See more