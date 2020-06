Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace courtyard

Beautifully updated and NO STAIRS to climb! Located in prime North Wheaton Hawthorne area. Convenient to METRA, schools and shopping. Large rooms plus bonus studio...perfect for just about any creative purpose! Major mechanicals are newer. 2 car garage, plus extra on site parking, fenced yard, huge deck and front courtyard! NO smoking. NO pets. Credit & Background check for occupants over 18. Incomplete applications will not be considered. Public records are checked.