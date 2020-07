Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal range refrigerator patio / balcony carpet microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly bike storage cc payments e-payments internet access package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Township St. Charles is located just 1 mile west of downtown St. Charles and 2 miles northeast of downtown Geneva. Within the award-winning 303 School District, The Township also provides residents with convenient access to some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment in Chicago's suburbs. For commuters, the community is adjacent to Rt. 64 which connects the property to major highways I-290, I-294, I-88 and I-355. The Township's floorplans include studio, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom options. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities and a pristine community pool. Call today to schedule your personalized tour and learn more about a new way of living!