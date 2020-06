Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LOOK NO FURTHER . FANTASTIC 3BR/1.5 BATH RANCH HOME WITH UNFINISHED BASEMENT AND DEEP GARAGE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY . DEEP ONE CAR GARAGE AND PLENTY OF SPACE IN THE DRIVEWAY FOR ADDITIONAL CARS. GREAT WEST SIDE LOCATION NEAR SCHOOLS, PARKS, AND SHOPPING. NO PETS OR SMOKERS ALLOWED. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE. CHECK MLS ID 10536319 ALL PROSPECTIVE RENTERS AGE 18 AND OVER MUST COMPLETE A CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK