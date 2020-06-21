All apartments in Skokie
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

9725 Woods Dr 1016

9725 Woods Drive · (773) 676-3907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9725 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL 60077

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1016 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Unit 1016 Available 07/01/20 Skokie Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home - Property Id: 291061

Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home with open, north views available now! Freshly painted, this split bedroom floor plan with walk in closets, can work well for roommates or with a nicely-sized 2nd bedroom for office/guest room combination. Hardwood floors in the living areas, plus new carpet in both bedrooms. Kitchen features rich, dark 42" cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances (including newer refrigerator, and dishwasher). Private balcony plus in-unit laundry (front loading machines), too! Upgraded, king-sized master suite with 2 closets (including 1 walk-in) plus marble bath with double sinks. Upgraded guest bath with tons of storage & travertine tile. Garage Parking is $150/month and must be rented with the unit, bringing total rent to $2,049 per month, and includes all utilities except electric & internet. Large swimming pool on premise too in this well-maintained elevator building near Old Orchard, expressway and convenient to downtown Evanston & Skokie
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291061
Property Id 291061

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9725 Woods Dr 1016 have any available units?
9725 Woods Dr 1016 has a unit available for $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9725 Woods Dr 1016 have?
Some of 9725 Woods Dr 1016's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9725 Woods Dr 1016 currently offering any rent specials?
9725 Woods Dr 1016 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9725 Woods Dr 1016 pet-friendly?
No, 9725 Woods Dr 1016 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Skokie.
Does 9725 Woods Dr 1016 offer parking?
Yes, 9725 Woods Dr 1016 does offer parking.
Does 9725 Woods Dr 1016 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9725 Woods Dr 1016 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9725 Woods Dr 1016 have a pool?
Yes, 9725 Woods Dr 1016 has a pool.
Does 9725 Woods Dr 1016 have accessible units?
No, 9725 Woods Dr 1016 does not have accessible units.
Does 9725 Woods Dr 1016 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9725 Woods Dr 1016 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9725 Woods Dr 1016 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9725 Woods Dr 1016 does not have units with air conditioning.

