9725 Woods Dr 1016.

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage internet access

Unit 1016 Available 07/01/20 Skokie Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home



Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home with open, north views available now! Freshly painted, this split bedroom floor plan with walk in closets, can work well for roommates or with a nicely-sized 2nd bedroom for office/guest room combination. Hardwood floors in the living areas, plus new carpet in both bedrooms. Kitchen features rich, dark 42" cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances (including newer refrigerator, and dishwasher). Private balcony plus in-unit laundry (front loading machines), too! Upgraded, king-sized master suite with 2 closets (including 1 walk-in) plus marble bath with double sinks. Upgraded guest bath with tons of storage & travertine tile. Garage Parking is $150/month and must be rented with the unit, bringing total rent to $2,049 per month, and includes all utilities except electric & internet. Large swimming pool on premise too in this well-maintained elevator building near Old Orchard, expressway and convenient to downtown Evanston & Skokie

No Pets Allowed



