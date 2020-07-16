All apartments in Skokie
9009 Skokie Boulevard

Location

9009 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, IL 60077

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Updated one bedroom apartment available. 3rd floor walk up. Updated Appliances, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave. Hardwood floors, heat and cooking gas included, walk to Old Orchard Mall and close to Skokie Swift. Parking space for 1 car. This one won't last. $200 non refundable move in fee. 1st and last months rent. No security deposit. No Pets. No smoking. Owner wants 650 credit score and 3x the rent in gross income. $40.00 Credit/Background Check. Call to schedule appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9009 Skokie Boulevard have any available units?
9009 Skokie Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Skokie, IL.
What amenities does 9009 Skokie Boulevard have?
Some of 9009 Skokie Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9009 Skokie Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9009 Skokie Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9009 Skokie Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9009 Skokie Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Skokie.
Does 9009 Skokie Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9009 Skokie Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9009 Skokie Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9009 Skokie Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9009 Skokie Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9009 Skokie Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9009 Skokie Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9009 Skokie Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9009 Skokie Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9009 Skokie Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 9009 Skokie Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 9009 Skokie Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
