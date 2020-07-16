9009 Skokie Boulevard

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated one bedroom apartment available. 3rd floor walk up. Updated Appliances, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave. Hardwood floors, heat and cooking gas included, walk to Old Orchard Mall and close to Skokie Swift. Parking space for 1 car. This one won't last. $200 non refundable move in fee. 1st and last months rent. No security deposit. No Pets. No smoking. Owner wants 650 credit score and 3x the rent in gross income. $40.00 Credit/Background Check. Call to schedule appointment.