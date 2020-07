Amenities

on-site laundry dogs allowed parking air conditioning courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking

8560 Niles Center Road - Property Id: 266785



A spacious 2 bedroom bedroom in the heart of Skokie. Steps from the Evanston Golf Club and Skokie Swift yellow line. Just blocks away from Old Orchard mall, Portillos, Jewel and much more. This beautiful courtyard building offers large apartments with A/C units and carpeted floors. Open floor designs and convenient trash shoots at the end of each hall only add to the comfort of living here. Laundry in building and parking lot for residents.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266785

Property Id 266785



(RLNE5876327)