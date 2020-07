8110 Kenneth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

NICELY UPDATED SOLID BRICK STEP RANCH WITH 5 BEDS (3 1st floor + 2 in basement), 3 BATHS, ATTACHED 2 car GARAGE. PRO LANDSCAPED BACK YARD WITH OVER SIZED DECK, GAZEBO, HUGE OUTSIDE HOT TUB. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, OPEN GRANITE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, PLENTY OF WHITE WOOD CABINETS, PANTRY, EATING AREA... FORMAL DINING ROOM, HUGE LIVING ROOM W FIREPLACE ... 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOM w HWFLS and 2 BATHS ON THE FIRST FLOOR. SEPARATE IN LAW SUITE IN FULL FINISHED TILED BASEMENT INCLUDE: FAMILY ROOM, EXTRA 2 BEDROOMS, FULL BATH, LAUNDRY ROOM ... RENT INCLUDE: LANDSCAPING & SNOW REMOVAL. SKOKIE OFFERING FREE CURBSIDE GARBAGE COLLECTION. HOUSE IS LOCATED IN VERY NICE AREA NEAR: GOOD SCHOOLS, TRANSPORTATION, PARK, SOPPING, RESTAURANTS. HOME IS CARED WITH LOVE: UPDATED, PAINTED, CLEANED... ALL DONE FOR YOU! MOVE IN AND ENJOY!