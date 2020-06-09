93 Lambert Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2nd floor coach home in Lexington Village, ready for immediate occupancy! Freshly painted through out... Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar , tons of cabinets, plus huge pantry. Updated Bath with jetting tub. Full size washer & dryer in unit. Nice private balcony. Garage perfect for additional storage ....One of the best locations in the complex ..... Award winning District 54 and 211 Schools......Collins Elementary School, and JB Conant High School.