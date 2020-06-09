All apartments in Schaumburg
93 Lambert Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

93 Lambert Drive

93 Lambert Drive · No Longer Available
Location

93 Lambert Drive, Schaumburg, IL 60193

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2nd floor coach home in Lexington Village, ready for immediate occupancy! Freshly painted through out... Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar , tons of cabinets, plus huge pantry. Updated Bath with jetting tub. Full size washer & dryer in unit. Nice private balcony. Garage perfect for additional storage ....One of the best locations in the complex ..... Award winning District 54 and 211 Schools......Collins Elementary School, and JB Conant High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Lambert Drive have any available units?
93 Lambert Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schaumburg, IL.
How much is rent in Schaumburg, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Schaumburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 93 Lambert Drive have?
Some of 93 Lambert Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Lambert Drive currently offering any rent specials?
93 Lambert Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Lambert Drive pet-friendly?
No, 93 Lambert Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schaumburg.
Does 93 Lambert Drive offer parking?
Yes, 93 Lambert Drive does offer parking.
Does 93 Lambert Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 Lambert Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Lambert Drive have a pool?
No, 93 Lambert Drive does not have a pool.
Does 93 Lambert Drive have accessible units?
No, 93 Lambert Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Lambert Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 Lambert Drive has units with dishwashers.
