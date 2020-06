1900 KEYSTONE Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

LUXURY RENTAL W/SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS, FRONT PORCH. FULLY UPGRADED KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTERS, SS APP, HARDWOOD FLOOR, 2 CAR GAR. FEATURES INCLUDE SKY LIGHT, WHIRLPOOL TUBS, HIGH CEILINGS, WOOD FLOOR. BREAKFAST ROOM, DEN OR PLAYROOM, AND A FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY ROOM WITH STORAGE. MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH A CEILING FAN, WALK-IN AND WALL CLOSETS, DELUXE MASTER BATH, AND A PRIVATE BALCONY FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT. CLOSE TO METRA, SHOPPING, & ELGIN OHARE. TOP RATED DIST 54 SCHAUMBURG SCHOOLS. NEED 700+ CREDIT SCORE & EXCELLENT INCOME. NO PETS OR SMOKING. TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES. PER OWNER, NO EARLY TERMINATION PERMITTED. RENTERS INSURANCE NEEDED. DEPOSIT AND RENT NEEDED AT LEASE SIGNING. NO EXCEPTIONS. DO NOT CALL. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.