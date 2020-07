1346 Scarboro Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

EAST FACING LUXURY 2BD/2BA TOWNHOME END UNIT RARELY AVAILABLE IN EXCLUSIVE LIONS GATE. MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES BUILT UP WALK IN CLOSET, ATTACHED MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND SOAKING TUB. 2ND BEDROOM IS SMARTLY SEPARATED FROM THE MAIN LIVING AREAS AND IS ADJACENT TO THE 2ND FULL BATH. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES , GRANITE COUNTERS, OPEN KITCHEN WITH 42" CABINETS, BREAKFAST AREA AND BALCONY. VAULTED CEILINGS, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING ROOM, CERAMIC TILE, BALCONY FROM EATING AREA. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. SEPARATE LAUNDRY W WASHER AND DRYER. OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE PROVIDES ADDITIONAL STORAGE. EXCELLENT COMBINATION OF SCHOOLS WITH MICHAEL COLLINS, MARGARET MEAD, AND CONANT HIGH. OCATED JUST MINUTES FROM WOODFIELD SHOPPING CNTR, GOLF COURSE, I-90/I-290/355 EXPRESSWAYS. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. NEED EXCELLENT CREDIT. TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR UTILITIES. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.