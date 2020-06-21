1009 Buccaneer Dr 5

Amenities
Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Condo for Rent - Property Id: 290570
Hidden Pond Condominium
2 bedroom/1.5 bath condo in a serene setup ready to move in. The balcony overlooks the pond witha a great veiw! Spacious living and dining rooms. The bathrooms are remodelled with newer Ceramic tiles and vanity. All appliance in the kitchen are in perfect condition. The rent includes water, additional Storage in the basement, Bike rack in teh basement, Tennis Court usage and Swimming Pool pass. The Walk/Bike path is around the complex with a beautiful view. The unit is closer to Motorola, Harper College, Shopping Mall, Restaurants, Expressways and Entertainment. Also, the unit is at the quiet end of the complex. The school districts are one of the top in the State (listed below).
Require Credit and background check. One month rent towards deposit and first month's rent prior to move in. Prefer 1 year lease.
School District:
Elementary: Pleasant Hill Elementary, Palatine
Middle School: Plum Grove Junior High School, Palatine
High School: Fremd High School
No Pets Allowed
