Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1009 Buccaneer Dr 5

1009 Buccaneer Drive · (847) 496-0452
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1009 Buccaneer Drive, Schaumburg, IL 60173

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 5 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bike storage
tennis court
Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Condo for Rent - Property Id: 290570

Hidden Pond Condominium
2 bedroom/1.5 bath condo in a serene setup ready to move in. The balcony overlooks the pond witha a great veiw! Spacious living and dining rooms. The bathrooms are remodelled with newer Ceramic tiles and vanity. All appliance in the kitchen are in perfect condition. The rent includes water, additional Storage in the basement, Bike rack in teh basement, Tennis Court usage and Swimming Pool pass. The Walk/Bike path is around the complex with a beautiful view. The unit is closer to Motorola, Harper College, Shopping Mall, Restaurants, Expressways and Entertainment. Also, the unit is at the quiet end of the complex. The school districts are one of the top in the State (listed below).

Require Credit and background check. One month rent towards deposit and first month's rent prior to move in. Prefer 1 year lease.

School District:
Elementary: Pleasant Hill Elementary, Palatine
Middle School: Plum Grove Junior High School, Palatine
High School: Fremd High School
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290570
Property Id 290570

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5819143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Buccaneer Dr 5 have any available units?
1009 Buccaneer Dr 5 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Schaumburg, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Schaumburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Buccaneer Dr 5 have?
Some of 1009 Buccaneer Dr 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Buccaneer Dr 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Buccaneer Dr 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Buccaneer Dr 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Buccaneer Dr 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schaumburg.
Does 1009 Buccaneer Dr 5 offer parking?
No, 1009 Buccaneer Dr 5 does not offer parking.
Does 1009 Buccaneer Dr 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1009 Buccaneer Dr 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Buccaneer Dr 5 have a pool?
Yes, 1009 Buccaneer Dr 5 has a pool.
Does 1009 Buccaneer Dr 5 have accessible units?
No, 1009 Buccaneer Dr 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Buccaneer Dr 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Buccaneer Dr 5 has units with dishwashers.
