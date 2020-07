Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym pool hot tub internet access accessible dog grooming area e-payments online portal

Remington Apartment Homes provides the ideal blend of comfort and convenience. Perfectly located, we are just minutes from I-55 with easy access to shopping centers, dining and much more.



Our community has everything to accommodate your lifestyle. Remington Apartment Homes is nestled among lush landscaping surrounded by two picturesque ponds providing a serene and tranquil environment. We offer superior living in beautifully renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with exclusive amenities and a dedicated management team.