Apartment List
/
IL
/
romeoville
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM

54 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Romeoville, IL

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Highpoint Apartments
17 Units Available
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
689 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
15 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
820 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Romeoville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
8 Units Available
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
900 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
777 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Montclare
14 Units Available
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,444
765 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
52 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
833 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Willowbridge
21 Units Available
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
524 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Birches
2355 White Birch Ln, Joliet, IL
1 Bedroom
$970
568 sqft
(note to editor: this job actually has 13 properties, not 10. There are only 10 places for text here, so I just did the first 10. I'm also wondering if it's possible to get compensated for writing the 3 extra snippets?) Located just one block west of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center, close to I-80 and I-355. Community features emergency maintenance, business center, and fitness center. Apartments offer gas ranges, dishwasher, and window blinds.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
106 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
$
31 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$947
621 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Cathedral Area
1 Unit Available
955 Oneida Street
955 Oneida Street, Joliet, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
725 sqft
Newly renovated second floor unit offers a roomy living and dining space. New kitchen with white cabinets, tile floors, new refrigerator and range, pantry closet. There's a huge closet off the dining space to supplement the bedroom's walk-in.
Results within 10 miles of Romeoville
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 07:05pm
$
31 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
784 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Orion 59
30W041 Flamenco Ct, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
710 sqft
Located along Highway 59 and close to Willow Bend West Park. Pleasant community offers a tennis court, a pool and a courtyard. Apartments feature a modern kitchen and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
933 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Beau Bien
28 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
723 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
31 Units Available
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
802 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Bristol Station
704 Greenwood Cir, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
824 sqft
Welcome to Bristol Station, an outstanding community of beautiful luxury apartment homes. Every aspect of this exceptional community was thoughtfully designed to please residents with even the most selective taste.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Waubonsee
28 Units Available
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
674 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities and contemporary design features, TGM Springbrook is an upscale community with a prime location - where Aurora meets Naperville.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
$
56 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
835 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
57 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,401
824 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Fox Valley
28 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
714 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
The Views of Naperville
701 Royal Saint George Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
785 sqft
Enjoy city living in the suburbs at The Views of Naperville Apartments, in Naperville, Illinois. The community offers newly renovated mid-rise and garden-style studios in one, two, and two-bedroom plus den apartments home floor plans.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
South East Villages
51 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
740 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Brookdale
11 Units Available
Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
750 sqft
Charming community set in pleasant residential neighborhood minutes from downtown Naperville. Indoor/outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Renovated units with espresso cabinetry, granite countertops and wood burning fireplaces.

June 2020 Romeoville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Romeoville Rent Report. Romeoville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Romeoville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Romeoville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Romeoville Rent Report. Romeoville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Romeoville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Romeoville rents declined significantly over the past month

Romeoville rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Romeoville stand at $1,624 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,910 for a two-bedroom. Romeoville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Romeoville over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents went down 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Romeoville

    As rents have fallen slightly in Romeoville, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Romeoville is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents marginally increase, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Romeoville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,910 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Romeoville.
    • While rents in Romeoville fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Romeoville than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Romeoville is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Romeoville 1 BedroomsRomeoville 2 BedroomsRomeoville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRomeoville 3 BedroomsRomeoville Apartments under $1,400
    Romeoville Apartments under $1500Romeoville Apartments with BalconyRomeoville Apartments with GarageRomeoville Apartments with GymRomeoville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Romeoville Apartments with ParkingRomeoville Apartments with PoolRomeoville Apartments with Washer-DryerRomeoville Dog Friendly ApartmentsRomeoville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, IL
    Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILOswego, ILBerwyn, IL
    Hoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILPlainfield, ILHanover Park, ILNorth Aurora, ILChicago Heights, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILCrest Hill, IL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
    Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
    City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College