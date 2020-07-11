142 Apartments for rent in Romeoville, IL with washer-dryer

Apartment List
1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
Highpoint Apartments
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
24 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,243
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,356
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Park
611 Iola Ave
611 Iola Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Seller financing available to a well qualified purchaser with significant down payment.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Falls
296 RICHMOND Drive
296 Richmond Drive, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1668 sqft
GORGEOUS REMODELED HOUSE IN LAKEWOOD FALLS CLUB!! 3 BEDROOMS PLUS A LOFT/DEN AND 2.1 BATHS! WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS IN THE ENTIRE HOUSE, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. UPDATED BATHROOMS! READY TO MOVE IN!!
Results within 1 mile of Romeoville

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Falls
22237 West Niagara Trail
22237 West Niagara Trail, Will County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
22237 West Niagara Trail - Property Id: 315554 update 7/7 **open showing scheduled Thursday 7/9/20 4pm to 6pm. Property owner will be showing the property Thursday. Stop by between 4pm-6pm on 7/9. ** Immediate availability. 2 Bedroom 1.
Results within 5 miles of Romeoville
1 of 62

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
53 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
Studio
$1,438
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
10 Units Available
Montclare
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1886 Great Plains Way
1886 Great Plains Way, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4182 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS ! Exceptional Finishes everywhere. Also Available Partially Furnished. Spacious home with 4 beds, 3.1 Baths + First floor Den/Bedroom and huge loft on the second level for perfect entertainment. Front & Back staircases.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
811 Gael Dr Unit B
811 Gael Drive, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
882 sqft
2 bd 1 ba townhome Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba townhome hardwood floors! Partially finished basement, updated eat in kitchen and front deck. Attached 1 car garage and all appliances stay including a washer and dryer.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Naper Carriage Hill
19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203
19 Foxcroft Road, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
775 sqft
Furnished 1-Bedroom/1-Bath Second Floor Condo - Furnished 1-Bed/1-bath second floor condo in desirable District 203.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
24481 John Adams Drive
24481 John Adams Drive, Plainfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1757 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24481 John Adams Drive in Plainfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Knoch Knolls
2726 Alyssa Dr
2726 Alyssa Drive, Naperville, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
Can’t get bank financing right now due to the economy? Having trouble finding a Jumbo Loan for the home of your dreams? Are you self employed and just need time? Our Executive Lease Purchase is the perfect solution! Lease To Own in Indian

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brook Crossing
2746 Springdale Circle
2746 Springdale Circle, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2243 sqft
GREAT RENTAL with FANTASTIC FAMILY-FRIENDLY LOCATION...INVITING FULL COVERED FRONT PORCH WELCOMES YOU to your new home.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2320 Brookstone Drive
2320 Brookstone Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3238 sqft
Welcome Home to this Newer & Spacious Updated Home in Desirable River Hills. This 5 Bedroom + Loft Home will offer you all of the space you need.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
The Streams of Plainfield
24504 SLEEPY HOLLOW Lane
24504 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Plainfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2760 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME! HARDWOOD FLOORS*LIVING ROOM HAS FRENCH DOORS*FORMAL DINING ROOM*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM OPENS to MASSIVE KITCHEN with STAINLESS APPLIANCES*PANTRY*LOADS OF COUNTER & CABINET SPACE*MORNING or SUN ROOM*MASTER SUITE BOASTS LARGE WIC &

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
110 ENCLAVE Circle
110 Enclave Circle, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 110 ENCLAVE Circle in Bolingbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Naper Carriage Hill
43 Foxcroft Road
43 Foxcroft Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1035 sqft
Available August. A MUST-SEE!! Gorgeous unit, Great location, Move-in ready! This home features a bright and open floor plan - great for entertaining.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
High Meadow
5320 Prairie Sage Lane
5320 Prairie Sage Lane, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2652 sqft
Awesome 4 bedroom , 2.1 bth, 2 car garage full Brick Elevation Single family home with highly sought Naperville 204 Schools. Neuqua High Schools.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lemont
354 River Street
354 River Road, Lemont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1749 sqft
Popular Lemont Loft building with panoramic views overlooking historic downtown. This corner unit Penthouse suite is elegantly updated.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
135 Settlers Drive
135 Settlers Drive, Naperville, IL
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
6200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 135 Settlers Drive in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Brook Crossing
1290 Meyer Court
1290 Meyer Court, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,380
2300 sqft
FRESH PAINTED .! MOVE IN READY .! WONDERFUL HOUSE ON A QUITE CUL-DE-SAC LOT .! TOP NAPERVILLE DIST 204 SCHOOLS (CLOW, GREGORY, NEUQUA VALLEY) .! schools. 4 BEDROOMS, 2.

Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
128 East Bailey Road
128 East Bailey Road, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning 2 bedroom condo with many updates. Newer maple cabinets, bathroom w/ceramic tile vanity. In unit washer/dryer. Rent includes: heat, cooking gas, trash, water and sewer. Largest floor plan in the Olive Trees.

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Naper Carriage Hill
15 Foxcroft Road
15 Foxcroft Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
957 sqft
Exceptionally maintained unit for rent, available 4/1.

July 2020 Romeoville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Romeoville Rent Report. Romeoville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Romeoville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Romeoville rents decline sharply over the past month

Romeoville rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Romeoville stand at $1,613 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,898 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Romeoville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Romeoville over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Romeoville

    As rents have fallen moderately in Romeoville, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Romeoville is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Romeoville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,898 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Romeoville fell moderately over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Romeoville than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $726, where Romeoville is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

