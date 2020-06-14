Apartment List
/
IL
/
romeoville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:24 AM

183 Apartments for rent in Romeoville, IL with garage

Romeoville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Highpoint Apartments
17 Units Available
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
16 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,242
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,426
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hampton Park
1 Unit Available
336 Macon Avenue
336 Macon Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
New stainless steel appliances. Screened porch in the back. Close to bike/running trail. Five minutes from elementary school. 3 miles from middles school and 1.1 miles from high school. Tool shed in the background.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
The Pointe at Fieldstone
1 Unit Available
1938 West Cobblestone Road
1938 Cobblestone Road, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Looking for that perfect place? You have found it! This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath w/loft and second floor laundry, is awaiting your arrival. Full finished basement with bonus room and family room is waiting for your guest to entertain.
Results within 1 mile of Romeoville

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13913 Cambridge Circle
13913 Cambridge Circle, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1282 sqft
Spacious 2 Story End Unit! 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. Living Room has Wood Burning Fireplace & Flat Screen TV! Dining Room w/Sliding Door to Private Patio w/Elect Awning. Eat-In Kitchen w/upgraded Cabinets & Lighting.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lakewood Falls
1 Unit Available
14245 South Chandler Court
14245 Chandler Court, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1516 sqft
Great cul -de -sac location ** house backs up to a pond and has a wooded view **Big fenced yard ** 3 BR, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Romeoville
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:05am
$
31 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$883
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$947
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
810 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Willowbridge
21 Units Available
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
Studio
$798
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,034
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
845 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Montclare
14 Units Available
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$1,199
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
52 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
Studio
$1,240
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
106 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
681 Kensington Way
681 Kensington Way, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1618 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM 1.1 BATH WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOWER LEVEL HAS SLIDING DOOR LEADING OUT TO LARGE FENCED IN YARD. CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT AND I355. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2114 Hawthorne Ave
2114 Hawthorne Street, Crest Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 bd 2 ba spacious split level Crest Hill - 3 bd 2 ba brick spacious split level with an attached 1 car garage. Great sized family room, living room, and finished additional spaces in basement to be used as a 4th bedroom, playroom or office.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1807 Rampart Court
1807 Rampart Court, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1904 sqft
Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom with Attached Garage! - Highly desired subdivision La Toscana. Easy access. On quiet cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Kitchen & family room are combined. Hardwood floors on entire 1st floor.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Knoch Knolls
1 Unit Available
2726 Alyssa Dr
2726 Alyssa Drive, Naperville, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution. Lease To Own our lovely home in Knoch Knolls.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bridal Wreath Acres
1 Unit Available
1008 Cypress Ln
1008 Cypress Lane, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
1008 Cypress Ln - Property Id: 292065 Beautifully rehabbed House with new Hardwood Floors, New Porcelain Tiles, new Bathroom, Custom Moldings, New Granite Counters, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Subway Style Backsplash, New Electric Service,

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
811 Gael Dr Unit B
811 Gael Drive, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
882 sqft
811 Gael Dr Unit B Available 07/01/20 2 bd 1 ba townhome Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba townhome hardwood floors! Partially finished basement, updated eat in kitchen and front deck. Attached 1 car garage and all appliances stay including a washer and dryer.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Spring Brook Crossing
1 Unit Available
1290 Meyer Court
1290 Meyer Court, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,380
2300 sqft
FRESH PAINTED .! MOVE IN READY .! WONDERFUL HOUSE ON A QUITE CUL-DE-SAC LOT .! TOP NAPERVILLE DIST 204 SCHOOLS (CLOW, GREGORY, NEUQUA VALLEY) .! schools. 4 BEDROOMS, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
13 Wildwood Lane
13 Wildwood Lane, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom End Unit Townhouse in Bolingbrook Available Immediately!! CLICK THE LINK TO EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Old Farm
1 Unit Available
205 Thornhill Court
205 Thornhill Court, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 205 Thornhill Court in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Old Farm
1 Unit Available
2327 Woodview Lane
2327 Woodview Lane, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1933 sqft
Located on a quiet private interior lot. Hard to find four bedrooms, two and a half baths AND a finished basement! A front porch welcomes you into this home with lots of newer items.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
146 Enclave Circle
146 Enclave Circle, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1566 sqft
Beautiful Sunny South facing Townhouse in quite location with hundred of stores with walking distance, SS Appliances, move in ready, three levels of wonderful living space with 2 bedrooms + Lower Level can use as 3rd Bedroom or family Room, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lockport
1 Unit Available
16017 Tiger Drive
16017 Tiger Drive, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1342 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.
City Guide for Romeoville, IL

About 30 minutes from Chicago sits this small suburb with a tragically romantic name. That community minded town is Romeoville, Illinois. A quiet city, Romeoville is actually considered a village—how quaint! With a population of 37, 000, Romeoville is home to many professionals who commute to Chi-town for work via the Metra, college students attending Lewis University, and suburban folks looking to raise a family in a nice end of town. Though the cost of living is a bit more expensive in Illi...

Want to join the 37k happy village people? Use our ever-so-helpful apartment listings to find your dream apartment rental in Romeoville.

It goes without saying that if something is referred to as a village, it's typically pretty small in size. Romeoville is no exception, and while it’s not overrun with apartment communities, it does have a few amazing apartments to choose from that won’t break the bank. One bedroom apartments in Romeoville range between $950 - $1,050, and two bedroom apartments typically run between $900 and $1,400. The range in these two bedroom apartments may seem surprising, but in certain communities in Romeoville, such as Highpoint, two bedrooms are offered at lower rates or are often bundled with leasing specials. If you need a bit more space, three bedroom apartments are available for about $1,600/month as well.

The added bonus to renting an apartment in Romeoville is that most are luxury apartments. Featuring everything from heated pools and volleyball courts to fitness centers, garages and a fireplace, finding an inexpensive but sweet apartment for rent is no hard task. Looking for a corporate apartment rental? We’ve got you covered. Need help finding furnished apartments for rent in Romeoville? No problem. Take a gander at communities like Remington Apartments, which offer furnished apartments and other added perks such as some great views, a resort-style swimming pool, and so on.

Pets are considered one of the gang in Romeoville, and are charged a monthly rent of $20 or so (usually less for cats). What’s even cooler about this is that some apartment communities offer pet care and dog walkers while you are away from home. And, the apartment rental deals don’t stop there. Discounts for military personnel are available at certain rental properties, and many apartment complexes run specials, especially during the summer and holidays.

Luxury apartment living is the standard in this quaint village, and our listings will help you reach that standard. You’re just moments away from finding the ideal rental in Romeoville. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Romeoville, IL

Romeoville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Romeoville 1 BedroomsRomeoville 2 BedroomsRomeoville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRomeoville 3 BedroomsRomeoville Apartments under $1,400
Romeoville Apartments under $1500Romeoville Apartments with BalconyRomeoville Apartments with GarageRomeoville Apartments with GymRomeoville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Romeoville Apartments with ParkingRomeoville Apartments with PoolRomeoville Apartments with Washer-DryerRomeoville Dog Friendly ApartmentsRomeoville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILOswego, ILBerwyn, IL
Hoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILPlainfield, ILHanover Park, ILNorth Aurora, ILChicago Heights, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILCrest Hill, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College