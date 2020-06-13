Apartment List
157 Apartments for rent in Romeoville, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Highpoint Apartments
18 Units Available
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
16 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,242
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,426
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Hampton Park
1 Unit Available
336 Macon Avenue
336 Macon Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
New stainless steel appliances. Screened porch in the back. Close to bike/running trail. Five minutes from elementary school. 3 miles from middles school and 1.1 miles from high school. Tool shed in the background.
Results within 1 mile of Romeoville

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
13913 Cambridge Circle
13913 Cambridge Circle, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1282 sqft
Spacious 2 Story End Unit! 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. Living Room has Wood Burning Fireplace & Flat Screen TV! Dining Room w/Sliding Door to Private Patio w/Elect Awning. Eat-In Kitchen w/upgraded Cabinets & Lighting.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lakewood Falls
1 Unit Available
14245 South Chandler Court
14245 Chandler Court, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1516 sqft
Great cul -de -sac location ** house backs up to a pond and has a wooded view **Big fenced yard ** 3 BR, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Romeoville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
8 Units Available
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1300 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
54 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
Studio
$1,240
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
107 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,351
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Montclare
12 Units Available
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$1,199
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Spring Brook Crossing
1 Unit Available
1290 Meyer Court
1290 Meyer Court, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,380
2300 sqft
FRESH PAINTED .! MOVE IN READY .! WONDERFUL HOUSE ON A QUITE CUL-DE-SAC LOT .! TOP NAPERVILLE DIST 204 SCHOOLS (CLOW, GREGORY, NEUQUA VALLEY) .! schools. 4 BEDROOMS, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
11655 Decathalon Lane
11655 Decathalon Lane, Plainfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1894 sqft
Beautiful bamboo flooring throughout the 1st level and powder rm, custom made kitchen island with extra storage, vaulted ceilings compliment a spacious, open feeling! Tall ceilings and over sized windows make the family room bright and airy.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
13 Wildwood Lane
13 Wildwood Lane, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom End Unit Townhouse in Bolingbrook Available Immediately!! CLICK THE LINK TO EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
811 Gael Dr Unit B
811 Gael Drive, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
882 sqft
811 Gael Dr Unit B Available 07/01/20 2 bd 1 ba townhome Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba townhome hardwood floors! Partially finished basement, updated eat in kitchen and front deck. Attached 1 car garage and all appliances stay including a washer and dryer.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Knoch Knolls
1 Unit Available
2726 Alyssa Dr
2726 Alyssa Drive, Naperville, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution. Lease To Own our lovely home in Knoch Knolls.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1807 Rampart Court
1807 Rampart Court, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1904 sqft
Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom with Attached Garage! - Highly desired subdivision La Toscana. Easy access. On quiet cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Kitchen & family room are combined. Hardwood floors on entire 1st floor.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
224 East Bailey Road
224 East Bailey Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautifully rehabbed unit backs to the tennis courts, park/playground, pool and the clubhouse.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Old Farm
1 Unit Available
2327 Woodview Lane
2327 Woodview Lane, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1933 sqft
Located on a quiet private interior lot. Hard to find four bedrooms, two and a half baths AND a finished basement! A front porch welcomes you into this home with lots of newer items.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
146 Enclave Circle
146 Enclave Circle, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1566 sqft
Beautiful Sunny South facing Townhouse in quite location with hundred of stores with walking distance, SS Appliances, move in ready, three levels of wonderful living space with 2 bedrooms + Lower Level can use as 3rd Bedroom or family Room, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lockport
1 Unit Available
16017 Tiger Drive
16017 Tiger Drive, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1342 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Old Farm
1 Unit Available
338 Danbury Drive
338 Danbury Drive, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1088 sqft
Lovely ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath, 2 car attached garage, Laminated floor through out the house, vaulted ceiling in living room and kitchen, large walk in closet in master suite with private full bath, two additional bedrooms large

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Old Farm
1 Unit Available
2105 Countryside Circle
2105 Countryside Circle, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,590
2303 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST. SUPER CLEAN AND NEAT! 4 BED ROOM 2 AND A HALF BATH, FINISHED BASEMENT, CRAWL SPACE! HUGE DECK AND FENCED YARD WITH MATURE TREES.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Saddle Creek
1 Unit Available
4804 Daggets Court
4804 Daggets Court, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2625 sqft
* Available NOW! Move right into this Spacious home ( Around 3900 sq feet counting full finished basement ) in Saddle Creek Subdivision on a cul-de-sac! Open & bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings on first floor.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4038 Oak Tree Lane
4038 Oak Tree Lane, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1197 sqft
Beautiful two story townhouse - private entryway w/ vaulted celling. Backs to water - no other homes behind you. Two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Living room new flooring, fresh painted kitchen cabinet and all bedrooms. New roof completed 2019.
City Guide for Romeoville, IL

About 30 minutes from Chicago sits this small suburb with a tragically romantic name. That community minded town is Romeoville, Illinois. A quiet city, Romeoville is actually considered a village—how quaint! With a population of 37, 000, Romeoville is home to many professionals who commute to Chi-town for work via the Metra, college students attending Lewis University, and suburban folks looking to raise a family in a nice end of town. Though the cost of living is a bit more expensive in Illi...

Want to join the 37k happy village people? Use our ever-so-helpful apartment listings to find your dream apartment rental in Romeoville.

It goes without saying that if something is referred to as a village, it's typically pretty small in size. Romeoville is no exception, and while it’s not overrun with apartment communities, it does have a few amazing apartments to choose from that won’t break the bank. One bedroom apartments in Romeoville range between $950 - $1,050, and two bedroom apartments typically run between $900 and $1,400. The range in these two bedroom apartments may seem surprising, but in certain communities in Romeoville, such as Highpoint, two bedrooms are offered at lower rates or are often bundled with leasing specials. If you need a bit more space, three bedroom apartments are available for about $1,600/month as well.

The added bonus to renting an apartment in Romeoville is that most are luxury apartments. Featuring everything from heated pools and volleyball courts to fitness centers, garages and a fireplace, finding an inexpensive but sweet apartment for rent is no hard task. Looking for a corporate apartment rental? We’ve got you covered. Need help finding furnished apartments for rent in Romeoville? No problem. Take a gander at communities like Remington Apartments, which offer furnished apartments and other added perks such as some great views, a resort-style swimming pool, and so on.

Pets are considered one of the gang in Romeoville, and are charged a monthly rent of $20 or so (usually less for cats). What’s even cooler about this is that some apartment communities offer pet care and dog walkers while you are away from home. And, the apartment rental deals don’t stop there. Discounts for military personnel are available at certain rental properties, and many apartment complexes run specials, especially during the summer and holidays.

Luxury apartment living is the standard in this quaint village, and our listings will help you reach that standard. You’re just moments away from finding the ideal rental in Romeoville. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Romeoville, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Romeoville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

