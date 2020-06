Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come take a look at your next home because it won't last long! There is great space in this 2 story townhouse with the kitchen overlooking the main living space. Also large basement for storage or additional living space. Everything is laid out perfect for easy living; laundry on 2nd floor, back patio access right off the living space, and a ton of natural light. Location is perfectly located in a highly desired neighborhood, just minutes away from the highway and all the shopping and restaurants you could dream of. Call the listing agent to schedule a showing before it is too late!