2308 Kirchoff Road

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

** Crisp & Clean Home for Rent ** Only has been Owner Occupied ** First Time for Rent ** Very Spacious Immaculate Ranch Home ** Sundrenched Large Rooms ** Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Newer Appliances, Separate Family with Wood Burning Fireplace, 2 Bedrooms ** Washer and Dryer off Kitchen ** Plenty of Living Space makes this Home Very Comfortable ** Laminate Flooring throughout Home makes for Easy Maintenance ** Huge Backyard to Entertain and Enjoy the Seasons ** 2-Car Garage and Extra Long Driveway accommodates 6 Cars Easily ** Newer Roof, Vinyl Siding, Windows, Central Furnace & A/C ** Freshly Painted Bedrooms, Owner willing to Change Paint Color in Living Room ** Close to Metra, Expressway, Shopping Restaurants, Hospital ** No Smoking in the Home ** Available Immediately ** Pride of Ownership makes this a Sweet Home **