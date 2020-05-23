All apartments in Rolling Meadows
Find more places like 2308 Kirchoff Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rolling Meadows, IL
/
2308 Kirchoff Road
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:30 AM

2308 Kirchoff Road

2308 Kirchoff Road · (847) 875-0951
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rolling Meadows
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2308 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1183 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** Crisp & Clean Home for Rent ** Only has been Owner Occupied ** First Time for Rent ** Very Spacious Immaculate Ranch Home ** Sundrenched Large Rooms ** Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Newer Appliances, Separate Family with Wood Burning Fireplace, 2 Bedrooms ** Washer and Dryer off Kitchen ** Plenty of Living Space makes this Home Very Comfortable ** Laminate Flooring throughout Home makes for Easy Maintenance ** Huge Backyard to Entertain and Enjoy the Seasons ** 2-Car Garage and Extra Long Driveway accommodates 6 Cars Easily ** Newer Roof, Vinyl Siding, Windows, Central Furnace & A/C ** Freshly Painted Bedrooms, Owner willing to Change Paint Color in Living Room ** Close to Metra, Expressway, Shopping Restaurants, Hospital ** No Smoking in the Home ** Available Immediately ** Pride of Ownership makes this a Sweet Home **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Kirchoff Road have any available units?
2308 Kirchoff Road has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2308 Kirchoff Road have?
Some of 2308 Kirchoff Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Kirchoff Road currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Kirchoff Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Kirchoff Road pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Kirchoff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Meadows.
Does 2308 Kirchoff Road offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Kirchoff Road does offer parking.
Does 2308 Kirchoff Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2308 Kirchoff Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Kirchoff Road have a pool?
No, 2308 Kirchoff Road does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Kirchoff Road have accessible units?
No, 2308 Kirchoff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Kirchoff Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 Kirchoff Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 Kirchoff Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2308 Kirchoff Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2308 Kirchoff Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Similar Pages

Rolling Meadows 1 BedroomsRolling Meadows 2 Bedrooms
Rolling Meadows Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRolling Meadows Apartments with Parking
Rolling Meadows Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, IL
Roselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILLake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity