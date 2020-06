Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Impeccable townhome with fresh paint and new carpeting! Nice and open floor plan. Staircase with oak railings. The kitchen has 42" cabinets and is fully applianced. Two-story family room. Dining room with sliding glass doors to concrete patio. Master bedroom with large closet, private bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Two lofts for additional living space. Full basement! Credit report/background check, proof of income, and proof of ID required with application. Available for immediate occupancy. NO PETS!