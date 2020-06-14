Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:24 AM

189 Apartments for rent in Plainfield, IL with garage

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
52 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
Studio
$1,240
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
12942 Parterre Place
12942 Parterre Place, Plainfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
2331 sqft
Great 4 bed 2.5 bath with basement and 2 car attached garage ** Kitchen with eating area**Master with full bath**Sun room**Nice open layout**Washer/Dryer included**2 pets allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13913 Cambridge Circle
13913 Cambridge Circle, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1282 sqft
Spacious 2 Story End Unit! 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. Living Room has Wood Burning Fireplace & Flat Screen TV! Dining Room w/Sliding Door to Private Patio w/Elect Awning. Eat-In Kitchen w/upgraded Cabinets & Lighting.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
24210 Leski Lane
24210 Leski Lane, Plainfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1606 sqft
Immaculate townhome with 9' first floor ceilings! Two story living room! Dining room with sliding glass doors to concrete patio! Nice kitchen with 42" cabinets & FULLY APPLIANCED! Generous room sizes! 2nd floor laundry with washer/dryer! 2 car

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
24204 WALNUT Circle
24204 Walnut Circle, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1627 sqft
Impeccable townhome with fresh paint and new carpeting! Nice and open floor plan. Staircase with oak railings. The kitchen has 42" cabinets and is fully applianced. Two-story family room. Dining room with sliding glass doors to concrete patio.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
11674 LIBERTY Lane
11674 Liberty Lane, Plainfield, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
4418 sqft
SPECTACULAR CUSTOM BUILT HOME BY STERLING BUILDERS IN NORTH PLAINFIELD.
Results within 1 mile of Plainfield
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ashwood Park
5 Units Available
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1370 sqft
A charming place to live with high-end finishes and modern amenities. On-site bike path, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and green space. Apartments offer carpeting and modern appliances. Next to a park area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4110 Pond Willow Road
4110 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1370 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4110 Pond Willow Road in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4137 Pond Willow Road
4137 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1370 sqft
!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! END POND UNIT. Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4224 Pond WIllow Road
4224 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1370 sqft
!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4135 Pond Willow Court
4135 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1370 sqft
!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4038 Oak Tree Lane
4038 Oak Tree Lane, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1197 sqft
Beautiful two story townhouse - private entryway w/ vaulted celling. Backs to water - no other homes behind you. Two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Living room new flooring, fresh painted kitchen cabinet and all bedrooms. New roof completed 2019.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12811 South Hadfield Drive
12811 South Hadfield Drive, Will County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2800 sqft
No Showings Until After June 1st. Home For Rent With Picturesque Views. 4 Bedrooms With A Expanded Laundry Room In The Lower Level, 3 Full Bathrooms. Hardwood Floors, Large Kitchen Island With Additional Ample Space For A Kitchen Table.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
The Pointe at Fieldstone
1 Unit Available
1938 West Cobblestone Road
1938 Cobblestone Road, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Looking for that perfect place? You have found it! This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath w/loft and second floor laundry, is awaiting your arrival. Full finished basement with bonus room and family room is waiting for your guest to entertain.

1 of 17

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4215 Pond Willow Road
4215 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1370 sqft
!!! MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Plainfield
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Willowbridge
21 Units Available
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
Studio
$798
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,034
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
845 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Highpoint Apartments
17 Units Available
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
South East Villages
51 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
55 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,284
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
16 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,242
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,426
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South Farnsworth
13 Units Available
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Silver Leaf
1 Unit Available
3502 Meadow Lily Drive
3502 Meadow Lily Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Located in the fantastic city of Joliet, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.
City Guide for Plainfield, IL

Plainfield houses the Mistwood Golf Club, or, as they call it, the best golf club this side of town! Which side of town, you ask? Both sides, really!

Located in Will County, Illinois, Plainfield is home to more than 40,470 people. With an ongoing population boom that is an outcome of the rapid growth in the Chicago suburbs, Plainfield is one of the fastest growing communities in Will County. Part of the reason for the fast growth of Plainfield is its close proximity to a number of interstate and state highways. The boom in Plainfield means that most of the residential housing was built in recent times, as new residents flock to the village to take advantage of the opportunities there. Another inescapable outcome of this high demand for housing is the fact that housing prices in Plainfield are among some of the highest in both the state of Illinois, and the nation. This is bad news for those in the market for an apartment in Plainfield, but with some strategizing, you can still find the type of rental property you want. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Plainfield, IL

Plainfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

