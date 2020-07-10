/
apartments with washer dryer
141 Apartments for rent in Plainfield, IL with washer-dryer
53 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
Studio
$1,438
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
1 Unit Available
24481 John Adams Drive
24481 John Adams Drive, Plainfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1757 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24481 John Adams Drive in Plainfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
The Streams of Plainfield
24504 SLEEPY HOLLOW Lane
24504 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Plainfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2760 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME! HARDWOOD FLOORS*LIVING ROOM HAS FRENCH DOORS*FORMAL DINING ROOM*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM OPENS to MASSIVE KITCHEN with STAINLESS APPLIANCES*PANTRY*LOADS OF COUNTER & CABINET SPACE*MORNING or SUN ROOM*MASTER SUITE BOASTS LARGE WIC &
1 Unit Available
11674 LIBERTY Lane
11674 Liberty Lane, Plainfield, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
4418 sqft
SPECTACULAR CUSTOM BUILT HOME BY STERLING BUILDERS IN NORTH PLAINFIELD.
Results within 1 mile of Plainfield
3 Units Available
Ashwood Park
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1370 sqft
A charming place to live with high-end finishes and modern amenities. On-site bike path, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and green space. Apartments offer carpeting and modern appliances. Next to a park area.
1 Unit Available
2320 Brookstone Drive
2320 Brookstone Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3238 sqft
Welcome Home to this Newer & Spacious Updated Home in Desirable River Hills. This 5 Bedroom + Loft Home will offer you all of the space you need.
1 Unit Available
High Meadow
5320 Prairie Sage Lane
5320 Prairie Sage Lane, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2652 sqft
Awesome 4 bedroom , 2.1 bth, 2 car garage full Brick Elevation Single family home with highly sought Naperville 204 Schools. Neuqua High Schools.
1 Unit Available
Ashwood Park
4215 Pond Willow Road
4215 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1370 sqft
!!! MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
Ashwood Park
4137 Pond Willow Road
4137 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1370 sqft
END POND UNIT. Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Falls
22237 West Niagara Trail
22237 West Niagara Trail, Will County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
22237 West Niagara Trail - Property Id: 315554 update 7/7 **open showing scheduled Thursday 7/9/20 4pm to 6pm. Property owner will be showing the property Thursday. Stop by between 4pm-6pm on 7/9. ** Immediate availability. 2 Bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
4141 OAK TREE Lane
4141 Oak Tree Lane, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
2-Story Townhome In Exceptional Old Oaks Subdivision Features New Flooring, New Carpeting, New Appliances, Freshly Painted & Ready For You.
Results within 5 miles of Plainfield
9 Units Available
South Farnsworth
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
21 Units Available
Highpoint Apartments
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
45 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,235
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
24 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,243
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,356
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
43 Units Available
South East Villages
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
1 Unit Available
Wood Lake
2539 Eldorado Lane
2539 Eldorado Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1624 sqft
Largest Drake Model boasts 1624 Sq Ft, 3 Bedrooms + Loft, 2.5 Baths duplex in desirable Woodlake subdivision. Cozy Family Room open to Kitchen, large Living/Dining Room, 9' ceilings on 1st floor.
1 Unit Available
1886 Great Plains Way
1886 Great Plains Way, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4182 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS ! Exceptional Finishes everywhere. Also Available Partially Furnished. Spacious home with 4 beds, 3.1 Baths + First floor Den/Bedroom and huge loft on the second level for perfect entertainment. Front & Back staircases.
1 Unit Available
2211 WATERLEAF Court
2211 Waterleaf Court, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1222 sqft
DESIRABLE - 204 SCHOOL DISTRICT - PRIVATE ENTRANCE - WINDRIDGE SUBDIVISION. 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH DRIVEWAY. FIRST FLOOR UNIT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES WALK-IN CLOSET & PRIVATE BATH. RELAXING PRIVATE BALCONY.
1 Unit Available
811 Gael Dr Unit B
811 Gael Drive, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
882 sqft
2 bd 1 ba townhome Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba townhome hardwood floors! Partially finished basement, updated eat in kitchen and front deck. Attached 1 car garage and all appliances stay including a washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
2974 White Thorn Avenue
2974 White Thorn Circle, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1271 sqft
A beautiful rare find sunny bright 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story living/family room townhome with attached garage available in Windridge community.
1 Unit Available
Far East
3466 Ravinia Cir
3466 Ravinia Circle, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
3466 Ravinia Cir - Property Id: 301889 3 Bed Room, 2.5 Bath Townhome with 2 car garage Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301889 Property Id 301889 (RLNE5907890)
