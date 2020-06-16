11674 LIBERTY Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

SPECTACULAR CUSTOM BUILT HOME BY STERLING BUILDERS IN NORTH PLAINFIELD. AWARD WINNGING NEQUA VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL!! This home has been meticulously, maintained freshly painted throughout with NEW carpeting, GOURMET kitchen -all ss GE Monogram appliances & double oven ,large granite center island, eating area open to family room! Executive office /den with JUDGES PANELING and CUSTOM MILLWORK throughout the entire house with hard wood oak floors and custom oak bannisters, stone fireplace/gas log, huge master suite -custom ceiling, huge master bath/VAULTED CEILING & a "SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT!" HIS AND HERS CUSTOM BUILT WALK-IN CLOSET!! 2nd and 3rd bedroom share a true J&J bathroom. 4th bedroom has a private full bathroom. Two second floor lofts are perfect to unwind and relax. Full finished basement is an entertainer's dream with a HOME THEATER, WET BAR and 5th bedroom/full bath. SPACIOUS BRICK PAVER PATIO WITH A VIKING GRILL & A SERENE WATER FOUNTAIN !! ALSO FISHING POND IN SUBDIVISION IS BONUS !!