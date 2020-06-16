All apartments in Plainfield
11674 LIBERTY Lane
11674 LIBERTY Lane

11674 Liberty Lane · (815) 354-2829
Location

11674 Liberty Lane, Plainfield, IL 60585

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4418 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
SPECTACULAR CUSTOM BUILT HOME BY STERLING BUILDERS IN NORTH PLAINFIELD. AWARD WINNGING NEQUA VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL!! This home has been meticulously, maintained freshly painted throughout with NEW carpeting, GOURMET kitchen -all ss GE Monogram appliances & double oven ,large granite center island, eating area open to family room! Executive office /den with JUDGES PANELING and CUSTOM MILLWORK throughout the entire house with hard wood oak floors and custom oak bannisters, stone fireplace/gas log, huge master suite -custom ceiling, huge master bath/VAULTED CEILING & a "SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT!" HIS AND HERS CUSTOM BUILT WALK-IN CLOSET!! 2nd and 3rd bedroom share a true J&J bathroom. 4th bedroom has a private full bathroom. Two second floor lofts are perfect to unwind and relax. Full finished basement is an entertainer's dream with a HOME THEATER, WET BAR and 5th bedroom/full bath. SPACIOUS BRICK PAVER PATIO WITH A VIKING GRILL & A SERENE WATER FOUNTAIN !! ALSO FISHING POND IN SUBDIVISION IS BONUS !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11674 LIBERTY Lane have any available units?
11674 LIBERTY Lane has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11674 LIBERTY Lane have?
Some of 11674 LIBERTY Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11674 LIBERTY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11674 LIBERTY Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11674 LIBERTY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11674 LIBERTY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plainfield.
Does 11674 LIBERTY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11674 LIBERTY Lane does offer parking.
Does 11674 LIBERTY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11674 LIBERTY Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11674 LIBERTY Lane have a pool?
No, 11674 LIBERTY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11674 LIBERTY Lane have accessible units?
No, 11674 LIBERTY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11674 LIBERTY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11674 LIBERTY Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11674 LIBERTY Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11674 LIBERTY Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
