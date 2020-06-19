All apartments in Park Ridge
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1302 Carol st, 2a

1302 Carol Street · (847) 331-6307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1302 Carol Street, Park Ridge, IL 60068

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2a · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
2 bed , 1 bath in Park Ridge - Property Id: 287369

This unit is located near the corner of Greenwood and Carol st in Park Ridge, Il. Close to Lutheran General Hospital, Portillos, Home Depot, Notre Dame and Maine East High schools. Just a 5 minute drive to either expressway i-94 or I-294. This unit includes the following.

Amenities
* Spacious
* Plenty of sunlight
* Vinyl Flooring throughout
* In Wall A/C
* Modern Kitchen
* Dishwasher
* Tons of cabinet space
* Master bed fits king
* Walk-in closets
* No pets
* Move in fee $500
* Parking options available - Ask management

* Requirements*
* 650 Credit Score
* Make 3x the rent
* No evictions
* No bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable**
*** Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and application regarding this unit. As availability is subject to change.***

Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287369
Property Id 287369

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5808136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Carol st, 2a have any available units?
1302 Carol st, 2a has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1302 Carol st, 2a have?
Some of 1302 Carol st, 2a's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Carol st, 2a currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Carol st, 2a isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Carol st, 2a pet-friendly?
No, 1302 Carol st, 2a is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Park Ridge.
Does 1302 Carol st, 2a offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Carol st, 2a does offer parking.
Does 1302 Carol st, 2a have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Carol st, 2a does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Carol st, 2a have a pool?
No, 1302 Carol st, 2a does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Carol st, 2a have accessible units?
No, 1302 Carol st, 2a does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Carol st, 2a have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 Carol st, 2a has units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 Carol st, 2a have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1302 Carol st, 2a has units with air conditioning.
