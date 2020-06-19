1302 Carol st, 2a

Amenities
2 bed , 1 bath in Park Ridge - Property Id: 287369
This unit is located near the corner of Greenwood and Carol st in Park Ridge, Il. Close to Lutheran General Hospital, Portillos, Home Depot, Notre Dame and Maine East High schools. Just a 5 minute drive to either expressway i-94 or I-294. This unit includes the following.
* Spacious
* Plenty of sunlight
* Vinyl Flooring throughout
* In Wall A/C
* Modern Kitchen
* Dishwasher
* Tons of cabinet space
* Master bed fits king
* Walk-in closets
* No pets
* Move in fee $500
* Parking options available - Ask management
* Requirements*
* 650 Credit Score
* Make 3x the rent
* No evictions
* No bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable**
*** Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and application regarding this unit. As availability is subject to change.***
Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287369
Property Id 287369
(RLNE5808136)