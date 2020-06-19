1302 Carol st, 2a

Amenities

dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

2 bed , 1 bath in Park Ridge - Property Id: 287369



This unit is located near the corner of Greenwood and Carol st in Park Ridge, Il. Close to Lutheran General Hospital, Portillos, Home Depot, Notre Dame and Maine East High schools. Just a 5 minute drive to either expressway i-94 or I-294. This unit includes the following.



Amenities

* Spacious

* Plenty of sunlight

* Vinyl Flooring throughout

* In Wall A/C

* Modern Kitchen

* Dishwasher

* Tons of cabinet space

* Master bed fits king

* Walk-in closets

* No pets

* Move in fee $500

* Parking options available - Ask management



* Requirements*

* 650 Credit Score

* Make 3x the rent

* No evictions

* No bankruptcies

* NO EXCEPTIONS

**Application fees are non refundable**

*** Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and application regarding this unit. As availability is subject to change.***



Michael Robinson

847-331-6307

Landstar Realty Group

1611 Montrose ave

Chicago, Il 60613

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287369

Property Id 287369



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5808136)