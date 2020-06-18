All apartments in Palatine
716 North Deer Run Drive

Location

716 North Deer Run Drive, Palatine, IL 60067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 716 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated 1st floor condo with 1car garage in desirable Deer Run Subdivision!! Live comfortably and safely all on one level with no stairs. Relax on your own private patio. Beautiful view of a park-like courtyard. Two Bedroom, 1 full bath, with a bonus 2nd sink and dressing area in the master bedroom. High-end Kohler and Grohe fixtures. Walk-in closet with organizer. Eat-In kitchen with IKEA cabinets and industrial open shelf concept, & stainless steel/wood counters. Beautiful engineered hardwood flooring. In-unit laundry room with full size washer/dryer. Tenant pays all utilities. Snow removal/grass maintenance included. Minimum 650 credit score required. Credit/background check required. NO PETS OR SMOKERS, PLEASE. Move-in/move-out refundable fee of $200 may apply with no damages per the association. Available Immediately. Private showings available. AGENTS AND/OR PROSPECTIVE TENANTS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 North Deer Run Drive have any available units?
716 North Deer Run Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palatine, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palatine Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 North Deer Run Drive have?
Some of 716 North Deer Run Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 North Deer Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
716 North Deer Run Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 North Deer Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 716 North Deer Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palatine.
Does 716 North Deer Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 716 North Deer Run Drive does offer parking.
Does 716 North Deer Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 North Deer Run Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 North Deer Run Drive have a pool?
No, 716 North Deer Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 716 North Deer Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 716 North Deer Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 716 North Deer Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 North Deer Run Drive has units with dishwashers.
