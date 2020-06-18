716 North Deer Run Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Updated 1st floor condo with 1car garage in desirable Deer Run Subdivision!! Live comfortably and safely all on one level with no stairs. Relax on your own private patio. Beautiful view of a park-like courtyard. Two Bedroom, 1 full bath, with a bonus 2nd sink and dressing area in the master bedroom. High-end Kohler and Grohe fixtures. Walk-in closet with organizer. Eat-In kitchen with IKEA cabinets and industrial open shelf concept, & stainless steel/wood counters. Beautiful engineered hardwood flooring. In-unit laundry room with full size washer/dryer. Tenant pays all utilities. Snow removal/grass maintenance included. Minimum 650 credit score required. Credit/background check required. NO PETS OR SMOKERS, PLEASE. Move-in/move-out refundable fee of $200 may apply with no damages per the association. Available Immediately. Private showings available. AGENTS AND/OR PROSPECTIVE TENANTS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE.