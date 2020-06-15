All apartments in Palatine
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:05 AM

235 North Smith Street

235 North Smith Street · (847) 347-3484
Location

235 North Smith Street, Palatine, IL 60067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 510 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
This corner end unit with 2 beds and 2 full baths is a must see!! Won't last long! Located in the highly sought after Metropolitan Building on the corner of Smith and Colfax which is only a block away from the Metra Station and all that Downtown Palatine has to offer!! Enjoy your very own Penthouse views from the Top floor condo. Complete with 42" maple cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors. The Master Bedroom has its very own private bath. Spacious Living Room and Dining room with 2 sliding glass doors lead out to your own private 24' pergula covered terrace. Laundry located in unit, 9 ft. ceilings, 1 parking spot in heated under ground garage. Perfect for anyone looking to rent close to the Metra or Downtown Palatine!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 North Smith Street have any available units?
235 North Smith Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palatine, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palatine Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 North Smith Street have?
Some of 235 North Smith Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 North Smith Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 North Smith Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 North Smith Street pet-friendly?
No, 235 North Smith Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palatine.
Does 235 North Smith Street offer parking?
Yes, 235 North Smith Street does offer parking.
Does 235 North Smith Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 North Smith Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 North Smith Street have a pool?
No, 235 North Smith Street does not have a pool.
Does 235 North Smith Street have accessible units?
No, 235 North Smith Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 North Smith Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 North Smith Street has units with dishwashers.
