235 North Smith Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

This corner end unit with 2 beds and 2 full baths is a must see!! Won't last long! Located in the highly sought after Metropolitan Building on the corner of Smith and Colfax which is only a block away from the Metra Station and all that Downtown Palatine has to offer!! Enjoy your very own Penthouse views from the Top floor condo. Complete with 42" maple cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors. The Master Bedroom has its very own private bath. Spacious Living Room and Dining room with 2 sliding glass doors lead out to your own private 24' pergula covered terrace. Laundry located in unit, 9 ft. ceilings, 1 parking spot in heated under ground garage. Perfect for anyone looking to rent close to the Metra or Downtown Palatine!!