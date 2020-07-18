All apartments in Palatine
2340 North Brett Lane
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:06 PM

2340 North Brett Lane

2340 N Brett Ln · (847) 372-8293
Location

2340 N Brett Ln, Palatine, IL 60074
Winston Park Northwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,375

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE TO RENT FROM 9/1 ***CHECK OUT THE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR - Floor plan and square footage on tour/3D tour*** 2015 BUILT TOWNHOME shows like a MODEL HOME. East-West Facing 3 Bed 3.1 Bath LARGE 1800 SQFT Town Home in Lexington Hills WITH a full finished ENGLISH BASEMENT WITH A FULL BATH. Open Concept plan features a lovely kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets and a beautiful island overlooking the living room and dining room-perfect for entertaining or relaxing on the sofa. Ton of windows through out boast streaming natural light, and the large sliding glass door off the dining room offers easy access to the expanded patio AND deck. Gorgeous staircase with wrought-iron balusters leads to the 2nd story. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths, as well as a laundry closet with front load washer and dryer. The MASTER SUITE, features a large DUAL walk-in closet, volume ceiling and ultra bath with a double vanity. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are spacious, with good closet space. The large English basement is a FULL BASEMENT. Finished with laminate floors, LED recess lights, and a full bath with new vanity, tub, tiles and fixtures. Fantastic finished garage with EPOXY FLOORS AND 220V OUTLET. Lexington Hills is close to Deer Park Mall. I-53 and Palatine train station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 North Brett Lane have any available units?
2340 North Brett Lane has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palatine, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palatine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 North Brett Lane have?
Some of 2340 North Brett Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 North Brett Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2340 North Brett Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 North Brett Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2340 North Brett Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palatine.
Does 2340 North Brett Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2340 North Brett Lane offers parking.
Does 2340 North Brett Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2340 North Brett Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 North Brett Lane have a pool?
No, 2340 North Brett Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2340 North Brett Lane have accessible units?
No, 2340 North Brett Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 North Brett Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2340 North Brett Lane has units with dishwashers.
