Palatine, IL
1331 Ports O'Call Dr PW
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1331 Ports O'Call Dr PW

1331 East Ports of Call Drive · (773) 519-5775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1331 East Ports of Call Drive, Palatine, IL 60074

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit PW · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit PW Available 07/01/20 Palatine Ports O'Call Dr. - Property Id: 202442

$1200/$1250 monthly rent
Bright and spacious 2 bedrooms
Lots of closets
Nice Balcony
Large Kitchen with Dishwasher, and Garbage disposal
Washer & Dryer in the Building
Spacious Approx. 1000 Sq.
Front and back entrance
6 units in building

You pay only electricity
Owner pays your water, gas and association fee
Walk to shopping, restaurants,
Very close to Metra train station and Shopping Mall
Minutes to major highways.
Excellent Schools and colleges
Very close to Rand and 53,
Deposit: One month rent
Please call (773) 519-5775

School Districts: Community Consolidated School District 15, Wheeling Community Cons School District 21,
Arlington Heights School District 25, Township High School District 211

Schools: Montessori School - Long Grove, Quest Academy, Quentin Road Christian School
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202442
Property Id 202442

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5771089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

