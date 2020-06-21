1331 Ports O'Call Dr PW

Amenities
Unit PW Available 07/01/20 Palatine Ports O'Call Dr. - Property Id: 202442
$1200/$1250 monthly rent
Bright and spacious 2 bedrooms
Lots of closets
Nice Balcony
Large Kitchen with Dishwasher, and Garbage disposal
Washer & Dryer in the Building
Spacious Approx. 1000 Sq.
Front and back entrance
6 units in building
You pay only electricity
Owner pays your water, gas and association fee
Walk to shopping, restaurants,
Very close to Metra train station and Shopping Mall
Minutes to major highways.
Excellent Schools and colleges
Very close to Rand and 53,
Deposit: One month rent
Please call (773) 519-5775
School Districts: Community Consolidated School District 15, Wheeling Community Cons School District 21,
Arlington Heights School District 25, Township High School District 211
Schools: Montessori School - Long Grove, Quest Academy, Quentin Road Christian School
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202442
No Dogs Allowed
