Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:24 PM

1329 East wyndham Circle

1329 East Wyndham Circle · (312) 890-3290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1329 East Wyndham Circle, Palatine, IL 60074

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Fantastic Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor condo. Newer Kitchen with granite counter tops, newer cabinets, newer windows, newer doors, new lighting, new lighting, new vanity, new baseboards. Newer Washer and dryer in unit ). Spacious bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and beautiful tile. Centerpiece fireplace redone with marble tile! New tile in kitchen. Outdoor swimming pool,indoor swimming pool, work out gym, clubhouse, tennis courts, and basketball court all provided. Great place to call home. Master bedroom has light and walk in closet. Ideally 650+ credit and gross income of $4000 gross monthly. Pets allowed with additional pet rent of $25

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 25
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 East wyndham Circle have any available units?
1329 East wyndham Circle has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palatine, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palatine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 East wyndham Circle have?
Some of 1329 East wyndham Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 East wyndham Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1329 East wyndham Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 East wyndham Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1329 East wyndham Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1329 East wyndham Circle offer parking?
No, 1329 East wyndham Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1329 East wyndham Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1329 East wyndham Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 East wyndham Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1329 East wyndham Circle has a pool.
Does 1329 East wyndham Circle have accessible units?
No, 1329 East wyndham Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 East wyndham Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1329 East wyndham Circle has units with dishwashers.
