1329 East wyndham Circle

Amenities

Fantastic Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor condo. Newer Kitchen with granite counter tops, newer cabinets, newer windows, newer doors, new lighting, new lighting, new vanity, new baseboards. Newer Washer and dryer in unit ). Spacious bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and beautiful tile. Centerpiece fireplace redone with marble tile! New tile in kitchen. Outdoor swimming pool,indoor swimming pool, work out gym, clubhouse, tennis courts, and basketball court all provided. Great place to call home. Master bedroom has light and walk in closet. Ideally 650+ credit and gross income of $4000 gross monthly. Pets allowed with additional pet rent of $25