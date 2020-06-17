1117 North Claremont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Rare find! Introducing this Rental beautiful home in the highly desired Claremont Ridge subdivision. It has everything you are looking for: 3 levels of living space, has its own private attached 2 car garage, balcony for outdoor entertaining and stunning finishes throughout! Additionally, it is neatly tucked away in a park-like setting neighboring a picturesque nature preserve. The main level has 9-foot ceilings, an open floor-plan with great entertainment space. The spacious eat-in kitchen boasts with white 42" cabinets, new range hood and has access to the balcony for easy grilling. The large master bedroom is private and has of a full master bath. There are two additional generous size bedrooms and full bath on the second floor. Finished English lower level is perfect for an office or 4th bedroom. Convenient location minutes from expressway, major roads, shopping and restaurants. Can be rented. Come and see it today!