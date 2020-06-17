All apartments in Palatine
1117 North Claremont Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:30 PM

1117 North Claremont Drive

1117 North Claremont Drive · (847) 414-7470
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1117 North Claremont Drive, Palatine, IL 60074

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Rare find! Introducing this Rental beautiful home in the highly desired Claremont Ridge subdivision. It has everything you are looking for: 3 levels of living space, has its own private attached 2 car garage, balcony for outdoor entertaining and stunning finishes throughout! Additionally, it is neatly tucked away in a park-like setting neighboring a picturesque nature preserve. The main level has 9-foot ceilings, an open floor-plan with great entertainment space. The spacious eat-in kitchen boasts with white 42" cabinets, new range hood and has access to the balcony for easy grilling. The large master bedroom is private and has of a full master bath. There are two additional generous size bedrooms and full bath on the second floor. Finished English lower level is perfect for an office or 4th bedroom. Convenient location minutes from expressway, major roads, shopping and restaurants. Can be rented. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 North Claremont Drive have any available units?
1117 North Claremont Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palatine, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palatine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 North Claremont Drive have?
Some of 1117 North Claremont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 North Claremont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1117 North Claremont Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 North Claremont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1117 North Claremont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palatine.
Does 1117 North Claremont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1117 North Claremont Drive does offer parking.
Does 1117 North Claremont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 North Claremont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 North Claremont Drive have a pool?
No, 1117 North Claremont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1117 North Claremont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1117 North Claremont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 North Claremont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 North Claremont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
