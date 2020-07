1114 North CLAREMONT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym parking bbq/grill garage media room

OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A 3 BEDROOM NEWER STYLE TOWNHOUSE IN CLAREMONT RIDGE WITH A FANTASTIC LOCATION ADVANTAGE. LITERALLY 1 MINUTE AWAY FROM HIGHWAY, WITHIN 5 MIN DRIVING RADIUS TO EVERY SHOP, RESTAURANT, MALL, GYM YOU CAN NEED. METRA A SHORT DRIVE AWAY. PRIVATE COURTYARD PREMIUM LOCATION UNIT. WELL MAINTAINED AND UPGRADED OVER THE YEARS WITH BRAND NEW GRANITE, BAMBOO HARDWOOD FLOORS. 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS ON THE SECOND FLOOR. MAIN LEVEL LAUNDRY. FIREPLACE IN UNIT! GREAT BALCONY OFF THE MAIN LEVEL KITCHEN ALLOWS TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT ALONG WITH PERFECT PLACE TO GRILL. BASEMENT/LOWER LEVEL OFFERS AN ADDITIONAL ROOM FOR MEDIA ROOM/OFFICE ROOM/STORAGE OR ADDITIONAL BEDROOM WITH A FULL SIZE LOOK OUT WINDOW. NEW AC 2018. TONS OF OTHER UPGRADES. HOME IS ONE OF THE BEST RENTALS IN THE MARKET. AVAILABLE FROM AUGUST 01, 2020