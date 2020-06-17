All apartments in Palatine
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:29 PM

1 Renaissance Place

1 Renaissance Place · (708) 955-7950
Location

1 Renaissance Place, Palatine, IL 60067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Come and check out this great, recently updated 1bdrm rental. This is a full service building with doorman, outdoor pool, onsite maintenance personnel, exercise facilities, elevators, plenty of parking and soooo much more. Laundry on the same floor. Owner is looking for a great tenant with good credit score, stable income and a minimum of 1 year lease. Sorry, no pets! 1 month security deposit minimum. There will be a fee for credit and background check as well as a $200 move in and $200 move out fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1 Renaissance Place have any available units?
1 Renaissance Place has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palatine, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palatine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Renaissance Place have?
Some of 1 Renaissance Place's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Renaissance Place currently offering any rent specials?
1 Renaissance Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Renaissance Place pet-friendly?
No, 1 Renaissance Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palatine.
Does 1 Renaissance Place offer parking?
Yes, 1 Renaissance Place does offer parking.
Does 1 Renaissance Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Renaissance Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Renaissance Place have a pool?
Yes, 1 Renaissance Place has a pool.
Does 1 Renaissance Place have accessible units?
No, 1 Renaissance Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Renaissance Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Renaissance Place does not have units with dishwashers.

