1 Renaissance Place.

Amenities
Come and check out this great, recently updated 1bdrm rental. This is a full service building with doorman, outdoor pool, onsite maintenance personnel, exercise facilities, elevators, plenty of parking and soooo much more. Laundry on the same floor. Owner is looking for a great tenant with good credit score, stable income and a minimum of 1 year lease. Sorry, no pets! 1 month security deposit minimum. There will be a fee for credit and background check as well as a $200 move in and $200 move out fee.