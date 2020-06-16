821 Preston Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful single family with 3600 Sqft and pond view sunroom, 4 bedrooms with walk-in closet, 3 car garage, 1st floor den, vault ceiling w/ great natural lighting. Fireplace in living room. Fresh new paint for the whole house, new carpet and new microwave installed Aug 2019. Double sink in master bathroom with separate shower and soaking tub.Full unfinished basement. Walk to school and playground. Clubhouse just around the corner W/ pool , tennis court, gym and library. Convenient location for shopping, dinning, banking, entertainment. Great home you don't want to miss out!