Oswego, IL
821 Preston Lane
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:34 PM

821 Preston Lane

821 Preston Lane · (773) 886-6683
Location

821 Preston Lane, Oswego, IL 60543

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful single family with 3600 Sqft and pond view sunroom, 4 bedrooms with walk-in closet, 3 car garage, 1st floor den, vault ceiling w/ great natural lighting. Fireplace in living room. Fresh new paint for the whole house, new carpet and new microwave installed Aug 2019. Double sink in master bathroom with separate shower and soaking tub.Full unfinished basement. Walk to school and playground. Clubhouse just around the corner W/ pool , tennis court, gym and library. Convenient location for shopping, dinning, banking, entertainment. Great home you don't want to miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Preston Lane have any available units?
821 Preston Lane has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 821 Preston Lane have?
Some of 821 Preston Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Preston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
821 Preston Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Preston Lane pet-friendly?
No, 821 Preston Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oswego.
Does 821 Preston Lane offer parking?
Yes, 821 Preston Lane does offer parking.
Does 821 Preston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Preston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Preston Lane have a pool?
Yes, 821 Preston Lane has a pool.
Does 821 Preston Lane have accessible units?
No, 821 Preston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Preston Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 Preston Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 Preston Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 Preston Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
