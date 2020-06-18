All apartments in Oak Lawn
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

9905 Massasoit Avenue

9905 Massasoit Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9905 Massasoit Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL 60453

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Massive quad level single family home boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Upstairs bathroom features a 5 piece with a separate jacuzzi tub. Huge chefs kitchen with prep sink/island and 42" cabinets featuring Wolf brand 6 burner range and separate hood with double oven and microwave. Sub Zero refrigerator and separate built in beverage cooler. Brazilian cherry hardwoods throughout. Gorgeous living room with timber vaulted ceilings, built in bar and gas fireplace. So much light pours in from the enormous windows. Full size laundry room and finished basement. Dual climate HVAC system and wired for surround sound. New windows in bedrooms and an architectural roof. 2 car garage and immaculate yard with pavers and professional landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9905 Massasoit Avenue have any available units?
9905 Massasoit Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Lawn, IL.
What amenities does 9905 Massasoit Avenue have?
Some of 9905 Massasoit Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9905 Massasoit Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9905 Massasoit Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9905 Massasoit Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9905 Massasoit Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Lawn.
Does 9905 Massasoit Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9905 Massasoit Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9905 Massasoit Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9905 Massasoit Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9905 Massasoit Avenue have a pool?
No, 9905 Massasoit Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9905 Massasoit Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9905 Massasoit Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9905 Massasoit Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9905 Massasoit Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9905 Massasoit Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9905 Massasoit Avenue has units with air conditioning.
