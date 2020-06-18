9905 Massasoit Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Massive quad level single family home boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Upstairs bathroom features a 5 piece with a separate jacuzzi tub. Huge chefs kitchen with prep sink/island and 42" cabinets featuring Wolf brand 6 burner range and separate hood with double oven and microwave. Sub Zero refrigerator and separate built in beverage cooler. Brazilian cherry hardwoods throughout. Gorgeous living room with timber vaulted ceilings, built in bar and gas fireplace. So much light pours in from the enormous windows. Full size laundry room and finished basement. Dual climate HVAC system and wired for surround sound. New windows in bedrooms and an architectural roof. 2 car garage and immaculate yard with pavers and professional landscaping.