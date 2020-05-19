All apartments in Oak Lawn
Oak Lawn, IL
9440 South 51st Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:53 PM

9440 South 51st Avenue

9440 51st Avenue · (708) 422-0011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Oak Lawn
Location

9440 51st Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Downtown Oak Lawn

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1389 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Beautiful and secure building in the heart of downtown Oak Lawn. 2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury condo features hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms, eat in kitchen with maple cabinets, dishwasher, garbage disposal and in-unit laundry. Unit also features large master bedroom with ensuite and walk in closet, bright living room with patio doors to balcony, plentiful storage in unit with additional full size storage cage on same floor, 1 heated garage space and 1 exterior space - both of which are deeded. Building has 2 elevators, storage space and security cameras. Across the street from Metra Station - quiet zone. Tenant needs credit score above 650. Verification of rental history, if applicable and proof of income along with copy of valid photo ID.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9440 South 51st Avenue have any available units?
9440 South 51st Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9440 South 51st Avenue have?
Some of 9440 South 51st Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9440 South 51st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9440 South 51st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9440 South 51st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9440 South 51st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Lawn.
Does 9440 South 51st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9440 South 51st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9440 South 51st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9440 South 51st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9440 South 51st Avenue have a pool?
No, 9440 South 51st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9440 South 51st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9440 South 51st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9440 South 51st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9440 South 51st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9440 South 51st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9440 South 51st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
