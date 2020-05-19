9440 South 51st Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful and secure building in the heart of downtown Oak Lawn. 2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury condo features hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms, eat in kitchen with maple cabinets, dishwasher, garbage disposal and in-unit laundry. Unit also features large master bedroom with ensuite and walk in closet, bright living room with patio doors to balcony, plentiful storage in unit with additional full size storage cage on same floor, 1 heated garage space and 1 exterior space - both of which are deeded. Building has 2 elevators, storage space and security cameras. Across the street from Metra Station - quiet zone. Tenant needs credit score above 650. Verification of rental history, if applicable and proof of income along with copy of valid photo ID.