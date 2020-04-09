All apartments in Oak Lawn
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:14 AM

9156 Sproat Avenue

9156 Sproat Avenue · (708) 977-1161
Location

9156 Sproat Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Downtown Oak Lawn

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1474 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gigantic full basement is partially finished! Spacious Brick Ranch with light and bright lookout windows & finished lower level rooms has plenty of space! Stone entry leads into foyer & STUNNING refinished hardwood floors, many updates throughout. Must see the BRIGHT living room with brick, wood burning FIREPLACE, built in shelves and picture windows. Brand new kitchen featuring white shaker style cabinets, brand new stainless steel appliances, new granite counters with under mount sink and modern goose neck faucet, new flooring and fixtures. Spacious bedrooms with hardwood flooring, white 2 panel doors & trim and ample closet space on the main level. Entertain your friends in the partially finished basement rec room with new carpet and all new bath with shower - nice guest room or LL bedroom. Updated main bathroom with new tile, vanity, mirror, flooring and lights. Approx 2800 sq ft of space total! New roof and new central air! YOU MUST SEE THIS FANTASTIC HOME'S INTERIOR NOW! *A multi-year lease is preferred*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9156 Sproat Avenue have any available units?
9156 Sproat Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9156 Sproat Avenue have?
Some of 9156 Sproat Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9156 Sproat Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9156 Sproat Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9156 Sproat Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9156 Sproat Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Lawn.
Does 9156 Sproat Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9156 Sproat Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9156 Sproat Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9156 Sproat Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9156 Sproat Avenue have a pool?
No, 9156 Sproat Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9156 Sproat Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9156 Sproat Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9156 Sproat Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9156 Sproat Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9156 Sproat Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9156 Sproat Avenue has units with air conditioning.
