9156 Sproat Avenue

Gigantic full basement is partially finished! Spacious Brick Ranch with light and bright lookout windows & finished lower level rooms has plenty of space! Stone entry leads into foyer & STUNNING refinished hardwood floors, many updates throughout. Must see the BRIGHT living room with brick, wood burning FIREPLACE, built in shelves and picture windows. Brand new kitchen featuring white shaker style cabinets, brand new stainless steel appliances, new granite counters with under mount sink and modern goose neck faucet, new flooring and fixtures. Spacious bedrooms with hardwood flooring, white 2 panel doors & trim and ample closet space on the main level. Entertain your friends in the partially finished basement rec room with new carpet and all new bath with shower - nice guest room or LL bedroom. Updated main bathroom with new tile, vanity, mirror, flooring and lights. Approx 2800 sq ft of space total! New roof and new central air! YOU MUST SEE THIS FANTASTIC HOME'S INTERIOR NOW! *A multi-year lease is preferred*