Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly elevator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Great Location 2 Bedroom in Oak Lawn - PRIME LOCATION!!! EZ ACCESS TO 294, NEAR PARK, MALL, GYMS AND MORE! COZY 2 BEDROOM, 1.1BTH, FLEXI CORE BLDG, BALCONY WITH PATIO DOORS, SECURED DOOR ENTRANCE, AND ELEVATOR! THIS UNIT IS VERY CLEAN AND VERY WELL MAINTAINED. THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG! TENANT ONLY PAYS ELECTRIC AND CABLE!!



Apply at www.duranterich.com



(RLNE5852006)