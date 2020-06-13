Rent Calculator
All apartments in Niles
Find more places like 6834 West Madison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Niles, IL
/
6834 West Madison Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6834 West Madison Street
6834 West Madison Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6834 West Madison Street, Niles, IL 60714
Evergreen Estates
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home In Niles. Spacious living room and dining room, nice kitchen, large basement , laundry room, huge all fenced in back yard with a deck, tc
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6834 West Madison Street have any available units?
6834 West Madison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Niles, IL
.
What amenities does 6834 West Madison Street have?
Some of 6834 West Madison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6834 West Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
6834 West Madison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6834 West Madison Street pet-friendly?
No, 6834 West Madison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Niles
.
Does 6834 West Madison Street offer parking?
No, 6834 West Madison Street does not offer parking.
Does 6834 West Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6834 West Madison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6834 West Madison Street have a pool?
No, 6834 West Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 6834 West Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 6834 West Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6834 West Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6834 West Madison Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6834 West Madison Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6834 West Madison Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
